LISTEN: Western Cape invests R5m to support tourism in new fund

The Western Cape Government has launched the Tourism Product Development Fund which commits a total of R5-million to support new or existing tourism products and experiences in the province.

The Tourism Product Development Fund is one of the many ways the province aims to support the tourism sector, which has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and is facing significant job losses in the Western Cape due leisure travel not being allowed. Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier shared some details of the fund.

"Innovation and adaptability through product and market diversification are more important now than ever as tourism businesses and destinations try to build resilience during these tough times, and prepare new products for visitors to enjoy when we are ready to open again in the Western Cape.





"Offering travellers tourism experiences that differentiate the Western Cape from other destinations will be important to our economic recovery and how we will market our tourism offering both domestically and internationally.





"And so, the Tourism Product Development Fund aims to support those products and experiences that are unique. These include cultural and heritage experiences or hyperlocal food and dining attractions that can only be experienced in the Western Cape," he said.

Maynier said tourism is a major contributor to the economy and employment in the Western Cape.





"Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis in the Western Cape, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism has been engaging actively with the tourism industry to understand the impact of Covid-19 and to work with them to prepare the industry to be able to open safely and responsibly.





"We encourage interested tourism businesses and organisations to apply. We look forward to receiving your submissions," he added. The closing date for submissions is Friday, August 14, 2020, at 4pm.





For more information on the Tourism Product Development Fund please visit https://www.westerncape.gov.za/general-publication/tourism-product-development-fund