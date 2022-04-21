Live and work abroad: Emigration Expo heads to Cape Town

With countries around the globe opening their borders and processing visas again after two years of uncertainty, companies offering emigration opportunities for South Africans have seen a huge surge in interest. It is no secret that the unemployment rate in South Africa is high.

According to a Businesstech report, South Africa is one of the hardest-working nations. It ranks fifth out of 40 countries surveyed by CEB with over three-in-10 (31.6%) employees going above and beyond in their roles. This is almost double the international average of 17.2% however, workers aren’t happy with their salaries. Many are seeking to start their lives and adventures abroad, especially the youth.

If you want to know more, the Emigration Expo, will be taking place in the Mother City, at the V&A Waterfront (Avenue at the Aquarium) on April 22 and 23 . It aims to make the change and experience as easy and as smooth as possible for families, entrepreneurs, students, job seekers, and anyone who is ready to start a new journey, anywhere in the world. “The Emigration Expo has everything you need to know about emigrating and even hundreds of opportunities that you didn’t even realise existed, all under one roof,” says expo founder Sarah Howarth.

“It’s the ideal place to meet emigration experts and specialists to help make your move a reality. Whether you are looking to emigrate, apply for a visa, study abroad or are just curious about what opportunities there are for you, The Emigration Expo has you covered,” she says. The number of South African workers looking to leave their employers is increasing. has more than doubled to 36.2% over a three-month period – and the challenge for most firms will be keeping top performers from becoming flight risks. The Emigration Expo features industry leaders offering a variety of related services: fast-track visa assistance, international job vacancies, exclusive offshore investment opportunities, moving logistics services and more.