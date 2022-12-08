Local creatives to transform V&A Waterfront with reused, recycled and repurposed decor this festive season

The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town is ready to welcome holidaymakers back to the Mother city with its “Joy from Africa to the World” experience. In its fourth year, the experience brings together local crafters and artists to present festive decorations across the neighbourhood to show off local skills, showcase African creativity and challenge conventional thinking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V&A Waterfront (@vandawaterfront) This year the Mother city boastfully welcomed over 20 million visitors, making an incredible recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic and is preparing for a bumper summer festive season of local and international visitors. Tinyiko Mageza, executive manager for marketing at the V&A Waterfront, said: “As the V&A continues to support local creatives through the JFA initiative, we are proud of the growing impact that we have had, and continue to have, on the communities around us. “Cape Town is benefiting from a quick rebound in tourism as the recovery rate for arrivals at Cape Town International Airport were more than 76% against the last normal in April with flights continuing to show good load factors.

“A full cruise tourism season is also on the cards to look forward to again.” A press release sent to IOL Lifestyle stated that by supporting local sustainable businesses, this also in turn supports tourism. “Tourism and sustainability work hand-in-hand and have a critical role to play in socio-economic development, and as a vehicle for poverty alleviation through skills development and business incubation.

“The V&A Waterfront is committed to driving meaningful growth for entrepreneurs, creatives and enterprise development, and this sits at the heart of all of our plans for growth and development,” it read. Through the JFA 150 small businesses and crafters, and 15 graphic designers have been supported. In addition, 400 tonnes of decorations have been reused, recycled and repurposed instead of being thrown away. Mageza said the V&A Waterfront wanted to install meaningful décor that reflected who they are, the South African culture but at the same time also help communities.

“It’s a showcase of the spirit of ubuntu and telling an immersive contemporary African story of togetherness,” said Mageza. Cathy O’Clery, Platform Creative’s creative director said that this year’s JFA is exploring the endless possibility of creativity with pattern and textiles. “We want to showcase to the world a contemporary expression of joy. The beauty of ‘Joy From Africa to the World’ is that each and every artist is recognised and visitors to the V&A Waterfront can experience first-hand the wonderful talent we have on the continent.”

One of the key installation highlights is the handmade cane woven hot air balloon by the Cape Town Society of the Blind. Veronica Pronk, CEO of the Cape Town Society of the Blind said 8-10 visually impaired staff members worked on this special project. The fashion link mall will also sport a dramatic new look thanks to the collective efforts of talented South African designers and illustrators.

Textiles printed in unique patterns and designs have been combined with beading, papier-mâché, lights and other crafts to create an unexpected and sophisticated look. Last year, the V&A Waterfront clinched the global award at the highly contested World Responsible Tourism awards held in London. It is one of a handful of winners of the overall Global Award.