‘Local is lekke!’ Celebrating Kasi life on the streets of Khayelitsha through art

The Blue Ribbon Share your Kasi’Pride campaign is an initiative that aims to celebrate the goodwill and generosity within communities while also inspiring locals to be proud of their Kasi. Juma Mkwela and brothers Alex and Andrew Zanjo are aiming to capture township community pride in the murals within Khayelitsha and Gugulethu.

Celebrating Kasi life on the streets of Khayelitsha through art Juma Mkwela Juma Mkwela from Juma Art Tours, was about art since the day he was born. As an inventive and exceptionally creative artist, he has built up a name for himself and his fellow artists who help him by creating visual pieces of art on walls in the local tonwship, Khayelitsha.

One of his latest pieces, in this campaign, is an initiative that emanates the compassion and love people have within communities. These pieces were created to inspire locals to be proud of where they come from. Three separate walls within Khayelitsha will be brought to life to depict the comings and goings of community life. Juma is excited to be part of the initiative as he says that it captures the community’s heart and that mural art “gets into people’s hearts and stays there”. Juma is working with six other local artists to create the murals, artists he has worked with for 10 years and who he is helping to empower and grow.

Juma says that street art has been a part of the community life in Khayelitsha for a long time. Through his work, he is able to remind the community why they love and celebrate their Kasis. He hopes that people will be drawn to the positive energy of his work. Apart from being an artist, he also runs a bike shop and coffee/deli shop where his passion is to teach local children to ride. Juma’s Blue Ribbon Share your Kasi’Pride murals in Khayelitsha are located in Govan Mbeki Road, Mandela Park and at Walter Sisulu Road, Ekuphumleni as well as on the Corner of Govan Mbeki road and Lawulo Road, Village 2 North.

Alex and Andrew Zanjo Gugulethu Mural Wall painted by Alex and Andrew. The soul of Gugulethu was brought to life by two brothers, Alex and Andrew Zanjo in this unique campaign. The talented two were born in Malawi but they are celebrating the soul of Gugulethu, through a series of mural walls. They moved to Cape Town in 2010 and have built an art business based in Delft, named Focus Art, which specialises in sign-writing, painting murals, creating logos and T-shirts.