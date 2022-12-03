With more than 3000 km stretch of coastline, South Africa has plenty of places to visit this festive. Our country has a variety of hidden gem destinations that are beautiful, easily accessible and affordable, waiting for you to explore.

The beautiful region of George in the Garden Route district of the Western Cape provides the perfect scene for a memorable family sho't left at an affordable price. If you are looking for a summer holiday retreat that is also child friendly, here are some cool spots to check out. Redberry Farm, George

Climb the Giant Strawberry on the farm and get a strawberry juice or pick some strawberries which are always in season. Picture: Instagram Redberry Farm is all about locally grown berries, so if you’re looking for a berry sweet experience to add to your menu, then this is the perfect family spot. The farm produces strawberries, raspberries, golden kiwis and kiwi berries for South African retailer,s which are also shipped around the world. You can pick strawberries on the farm, climb the farm’s giant strawberry farm structure and enjoy views of the Outeniqua Mountains and George, get lost in the farm’s hedge maze, the largest in the Southern Hemisphere, and enjoy a ride on the Redberry Express Mini Train. The largest maze in the Southern Hemisphere with a backdrop of the Outeniqua Mountains. Picture: Instagram When it comes to food, you’re spoilt for choice. There are four artisanal eateries on the farmstead. The Tea Garden offers delicious strawberry-inspired drinks and light meals like strawberry cheesecake or a strawberry and Balsamic salad, paired with a fresh strawberry juice.

Other options to consider are The Red Shed, Bounty Eatery, Houtbosch Wine & Craft Beer, The Noshery Pizzeria & Deli and the Framboos Handcrafted Ice Cream. Cango Caves, Oudtshoorn Stalagmite structures on the roof of the Cango Cave,s, South Africa’d oldest tourist attraction. Picture: SA Tourism For families interested in adding an educational component to the trip, then a day trip to the Cango Caves is recommended. From Mossel Bay, you can take a scenic drive through the Robinson Pass (R328).

One of South Africa’s oldest tourist attractions, the caves attract close to two million visitors a year. Situated in the Swartberg Mountains, the caves are described as a Natural Wonder of the World, and were inhabited since the early Stone Age. Tourists taking tour of the Cango Caves. Picture: SA Tourism The 20 million-year-old Cango Caves system consists of a series of hidden chambers cut deep into a thick limestone rock layer. On the Cave tour, you travel deep into the cave system, which has six chambers. There’s also an adventure tour, which is not suitable for those suffering from claustrophobia or back ailments.

Cave guides are available for a standard tour, and they provide in-depth knowledge of the caves in English but also in Afrikaans, German and French. Bartolomeu Dias Museum, Mossel Bay A replica of Bartolomeu Dias’s ship at the Museum. Picture: SA Tourism The museum stores records on the history of Mossel Bay. It houses the life-size replica of the Dias Caravel, which Bartolomeu Dias sailed with into Mossel Bay in 1488. There are also artefacts and maps from the era, giving us a picture of the first foreigners to dock in SA.

Tourists can enter and touch the life-size replica. The replica also has different compartments and levels, which gives insight into the conditions that Portuguese sailors lived in when they were out at sea. The museum also houses informative displays on Portuguese, Dutch and English maritime history. There is also an exhibit at the museum which shows the first barter transaction on South African soil between the indigenous Khoi Khoi and Vasco Da Gama. Wilderness Beach, Wilderness

Wilderness Beach near George Picture: SA Tourism What would a family Shotleft be without a trip to the beach? The Wilderness, along the Garden Route coast, is backed by vegetation-clad dunes topped with homes looking out across the ocean blue. The beach is also pet friendly and provides the right amount of seclusion and activity. It’s a quiet beach that stretches up to a kilometre, where you can still get a feel of the warm waters of the Indian Ocean. The tranquil beach also doubles up as the perfect spot for whale and dolphin spotting, which frequently make an appearance. You can also canoe the Touw River, which flows into the ocean at Wilderness and is a popular canoeing destination with sturdy rental canoes available from Eden Adventure.