LOOK: A glimpse at the unexplored side of Cape Town

The Mother City, as it is fondly called, is traditionally known and loved for its beaches and natural landmarks, but that's not all there is to the beautiful city.

Visitors, both foreign and local, are exposed to only a few activities, such as hiking up Lion's Head or Table Mountain, visiting Robben Island, or eating a Gatsby, thus missing out on the abundant experiences that the city's townships have to offer.

Here we share some of the few activities that provide a glimpse of township life and cultures:

RANDS CAPE TOWN, situated in the heart of Khayelitsha, Cape Town's largest township, is a multifaceted venue and a haven of good music, food, and quality entertainment. Rands has its resident DJs, but from time to time it hosts well-known artists including the likes of Black Coffee, AKA, Nasty C, to name a few.

KWA ACE EPARKINI is a chesa nyam chill spot - chesa nyama being the term for a barbecue or braai. The establishment has both indoor and outdoor areas where DJs are available to entertain patrons. Locals are invited to bring their beverages, buy food and just enjoy the vibe.

4ROOMED EKASI CULTURE is perfect for when you are looking for an intimate, chilled scene or just looking to dine out. 4Roomed eKasi Culture is a cosy restaurant, also in Khayelitsha. It offers a set menu of African and Western fare, where dishes are served on bright ceramics made by a local artist.

In 2019, food critic Besha Rodell listed 4Roomed eKasi Culture as one of the top 30 restaurants in the world.

THE KHAYELITSHA CRAFT MARKET is situated at St Michaels and All Angels Anglican Church in Khayelitsha. Here you can purchase pottery, bead work, paintings, baskets, and various other items all hand-crafted by the township residents.

The market is aimed at easing poverty in the area. While at the market, one can also purchase fascinating African souvenirs.

Picture: Trevor Samson / World Bank

THE VAMOSTOWNSHIP CYCLING TOUR allows visitors to experience the vibrant community of Langa. The tour entails two hours of being immersed in the creativity and wealth of the culture and its people.

Cape Town has more than 30 townships. We have only identified five activities, however, there is certainly a lot more to discover in the city.

Picture: Fun Guru/ secure.funguru.co.za

Cape Town has more than 30 townships. We have only identified five activities, however, there is certainly a lot more to discover in the city.