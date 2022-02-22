LOOK: Adventures to enjoy in the Cape

Tourists are returning to our beautiful shores as travel restrictions across the world ease and South Africa gets removed from the dreaded “red list” of many countries. This summer, here’s where they can play and stay – and where you can be a tourist in your own city. On the tourism front, things are looking up. The Mother City saw an increase in tourists in December, with Cape Town International Airport reporting a 66% increase in domestic arrivals and a 29% increase in international arrivals compared to the previous year.

According to Alderman James Vos, a member of the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee for Economic Growth, demand for travel to Cape Town and South Africa will continue to rise. This is good news for February, South Africa’s “second” peak season, and the Western Cape. He says it’s imperative to support the hospitality industry, as well as home-grown businesses: “It’s been devastating to see the ongoing impact of the pandemic and the travel bans on businesses in the Cape Town CBD. And now that South Africa’s Covid-19 restrictions have been eased yet again, now is the moment to have an adventure in our historic, beautiful Central City. It’s open for business!” In celebration of this milestone, here are 7 Adventures to enjoy in the Cape:

The Granary Café at The Silo Hotel Call: 021 670 0500 Set in the original grain elevator, the broad glass windows boast stunning views of Table Bay Harbour and mountainous surroundings making dining in The Granary Café a truly unparalleled experience. The decor blends modern and antique furnishings with industrial accents to create an eclectic feel.

Treat your colleagues to an elegant high tea where guests will be spoilt for choice from the pastry chef's selection. Petit gateaux, buttermilk scones and clotted cream and as well as a selection of savoury delights exclusive to the Royal Tea, are a few of the exquisite teatime treats to look forward to. Booking is essential, 24 hours notice is required in order to prepare everything for the Royal Tea for R325 pp. District Six Museum

Call: 021 466 7200 Memories of destruction and triumph are displayed at the District Six Museum, established in December 1994. The living memorial strays away from being a static exhibit by being a space that celebrates South Africa's heritage and confronts the complexities of its history. Guided tours held by former residents provide visitors insight into their lives as they journey back in time to one of the biggest historical events in Cape Town.

A portion of the tour is dedicated to answering questions and raising sensitive topics, a wonderful opportunity to learn. Over the decades, the museum has produced many diverse exhibitions involving a multitude of talented individuals. Visual and conceptual artists, sculptors, painters, musicians, curators, teachers, academics, youth and writers have all contributed toward the message of the museum. Boulders Beach Call: 021 786 2329

Along the white-sand shores of Boulders Beach, you'll find the distinctive black and white African penguins waddling around, lounging in the shade or swimming in the waves, occasionally emerging from the water to spy on tourists. Located just outside Simon's Town, the picturesque destination is sheltered from the wind and makes for an ideal spot to dip in the water. Canal and harbour cruises Call: 021 511 6000

Embark on an exciting adventure of cruising along the serene waters between the V&A and the Cape Town Convention centre. With on-board commentary in 15 languages, as well as a special audio channel for kids to tune in on, the whole family can learn the secrets of the canals through stories that will keep you hooked as you pass by key attractions. If you opt for the harbour cruise, expect to see icons of maritime history as well as epic views of the city's natural landscape, just be sure to keep an eye out for anything from resident seals to the international ships visiting our shores. Oranjezicht City Farm Market

Call: 083 628 3426 Nutella and banana stuffed crepes, freshly baked bread and pastries, fruit and veggies, a nursery boasting beautiful potted plants and flower bouquets and boutique stalls with racks of locally made clothing – there's so much to do, see and taste at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market. Open on weekends and Wednesday evenings, the destination has breath-taking sea views. It has plenty of tables and seating options and is covered by tenting, ideal for rain or shine. Dogs on leashes are welcome so round up your family, friends and fur babies for a day of fun.

Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome Call: 021 481 3900 If gazing up at the night sky enthrals you, a visit to the planetarium is a must. The world-class, multi-functional facility brings digital technology to Cape Town – creating a space of innovation and discovery – where art, science and entertainment meet.

The Planetarium and Digital Dome present three shows from Tuesdays to Sundays. The morning show is fun for the whole family, it is especially light-hearted for the little ones. The afternoon shows are astronomical adventures for space and science enthusiasts. Walking tour Call: 021 408 7500