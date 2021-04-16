LOOK: African Hotel Group Cresta Hotels launches new hotel in Cape Town

Southern African hospitality group, Cresta Hotels, on Thursday opened its first hotel in South Africa. The African group currently operates 17 hotels in Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, and has a range of properties in prime locations across Sub-Saharan Africa. The new Cresta Grande Hotel is in Cape Town, the internationally popular ’Mother City’. Cresta Grande is an urban 242 Roomed hotel located in the heart of Cape Town, 5 mins away from the V&A Waterfront. Posted by Cresta Grande Cape Town onThursday, April 15, 2021

“We are delighted to start welcoming local, regional, and international travellers to Cresta Grande,” said the managing director for Cresta Hotels, Chipo Mandela.

The four-star hotel, according to Mandela, is targeted at leisure and business travellers to offer them the opportunity to experience warm African hospitality.

Cresta's focus is on promoting and encouraging safe travel, and playing its part in developing travel and tourism in South Africa, Mandela said.

The “African Roots” experience equates to great value and service; it offers modern facilities to keep you connected with the world for work, but the tranquil surroundings ensure you remain relaxed.

Located in the heart of the city, the 19-storey building was originally built as an office block in the late 1970s.

It has 242 stylish bedrooms, a series of conference and banqueting rooms, a 24-hour café, bar and lounge, gymnasium, sauna, and steam room, covered and access-controlled parking area, and an outdoor swimming pool with a sun deck.

Cresta Grande reception area. Picture: Supplied

Additionally, the hotel offers high-speed, uncapped Wi-Fi, and satellite TV.

Cresta Grande is not only conveniently placed but also exceptionally positioned to provide both scenic enjoyment to guests.

Cresta Grande is exceptionally positioned to provide both scenic enjoyment and convenience to guests. Picture: Facebook/ Cresta Grande Cape Town

It is close to commercial and tourist sites, one such being the world-famous V&A Waterfront, with stunning views of Signal Hill, Table Mountain, and across the city.

The new Cresta Grande Hotel is in Cape Town, the internationally popular ’Mother City’. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

"As we look to the remainder of 2021 and beyond, our hopes are high and our confidence is undimmed. We are here for a long stay," said Mandela.

Cresta Grande Hotel forms part of the Cresta Hotels group, one of Southern Africa's largest hotel and business groups.

The group commenced operations in 1958, and now boasts hotels in some of the continent's most prestigious locations, including the Okavango Delta and the Victoria Falls.