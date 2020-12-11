LOOK: Aquila Private Game Reserve welcomes Christmas miracle baby rhino

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa welcomed another baby rhino to the 10 000 hectare private conservancy, just in time for Christmas. The conservation teams were able to snap two pictures of the very shy new rhino baby and its very protective mother. The mother of the calf gave birth at the reserve exactly two years ago. The reserve conservation teams have witnessed a diversity of wildlife births during the lockdown period in South Africa, Aquila said in a statement. Just under two hours from Cape Town, travellers can get to see the new baby rhino when they enjoy an outdoor safari adventure. Safaris are offered in safari vehicles, or on horseback or on quad bikes. The conservation teams were able to snap two pictures of the very shy new rhino baby and its very protective mother. Picture: Supplied. History

Earlier this year, the reserve welcomed a rhino calf at Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa Aquila is brought the first rhino to the Western Cape in 250 years. On February 2005, the reserve announced the birth of the first rhino in the Western Cape in 250 years.

Fifteeen years later, the reserve conservation teams confirmed the birth of another baby rhino on the 10 000 hectare game reserve.

In May 2014, Aquila acquired a new male rhino bull to continue its breeding programme at the reserve.

The new rhino bull was purchased from the Limpopo area after his owners discovered signs of the rhino being tracked. At the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016, Aquila saw the birth of 4 rhino calves at the reserve.