Cape Town offers a range of stunning views, and some restaurants are located in prime settings. With the ocean, mountain, forest, and beach surrounding the city, there’s a majestic view around every corner. Being known as a foodie destination, Cape Town is also where you’ll find some of the best restaurants in the world.
We asked Briony Brookes, the Communications and PR Manager of Cape Town Tourism, to share her favourite restaurants with a view.
Here are her recommendations:
Sevruga, V&A Waterfront