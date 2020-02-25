LOOK: Cape Town restaurants with a view









The Azure Restaurant of the Twelve Apostles Hotel has won many awards for its amazing food and services. Picture: Supplied. Cape Town offers a range of stunning views, and some restaurants are located in prime settings. With the ocean, mountain, forest, and beach surrounding the city, there’s a majestic view around every corner. Being known as a foodie destination, Cape Town is also where you’ll find some of the best restaurants in the world. We asked Briony Brookes, the Communications and PR Manager of Cape Town Tourism, to share her favourite restaurants with a view. Here are her recommendations: Sevruga, V&A Waterfront

Sevruga at the V&A Waterfront is known for its delicious sushi and mouth-watering dumplings, which you can enjoy while watching the harbour. The most loved favourites on the menu are beef ribs and braised lamb shoulder, but there are plenty of tantalising choices on their varied menu. To quench your thirst, try their house cocktail, the Sevruga. Popular among Capetonians and tourists alike, Sevruga certainly won’t disappoint for a great night out after a day of exploring.

Azure Restaurant, Twelve Apostles Hotel

The Azure Restaurant of the Twelve Apostles Hotel has claimed many awards for its amazing food and services. The menu also boasts many signature dishes, including roast duck and a peppadew tart served with cucumber ribbon salad. The restaurant has an outdoor terrace perfect for those who enjoy their food with spectacular views of the ocean. Lunch at the restaurant is served between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

Two Oceans Restaurant, Cape Point

If you’re craving a seafood platter of buttery crayfish, garlicky prawns and line fish, you should visit the Two Oceans Restaurant in Cape Point. From its long balcony area, diners can feast on some of the best ocean views overlooking False Bay. Cape Point also boasts fun walking paths.

The Grand Cafe, V&A Waterfront

Grand Cafe at the V&A Waterfront lets you enjoy a fully loaded scrumptious meal while your toes enjoy the feeling of the sparkling white beach sand at the restaurant. Grand Cafe is known for its famous cocktails, making it a great spot for you to enjoy some lunch and have a sip on some drinks with your friends.

The Vue Restaurant, Cape Town

Picture: Supplied.





The Vue offers picturesque views of Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, Signal Hill and the expansive Atlantic Ocean. This restaurant also offers delicious meals and tapas and is the perfect venue for some cocktails or sundowners. The Tapas menu offers an array of wonderful treats, including stuffed lamb burger, peanut and chilli beef wontons, Dukkah lamb koftas with minted yoghurt and beetroot hummus.