LOOK: Explore the ’Sims 4’ edition of Mount Nelson Hotel

A South African Sims 4 user has made a replica of Cape Town's beloved Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel, and the resemblance is uncanny. User Louise_G0325 shared the details of the project on the Forums.thesims.com site. The user said she had been working on the project "on and off" since early 2019. She posted: "I've put my blood, sweat in tears into this, and honestly I don't know if I'll ever be able to create something this good again, so I am very proud of it and would like to share it on here. "Presenting Mount Nelson Hotel. It is inspired by (and named after) a real hotel in Cape Town, South Africa," she posted. Picture: Louise_G0325/Forums.thesims.com. Located at the foot of Table Mountain, Mount Nelson Hotel is an inviting hotel that has been painted pink since 1918. On its website, it encourages travellers to "delight in exquisitely restored interiors with quirky modern touches."

Picture: Louise_G0325/Forums.thesims.com.

Louise, who did an outstanding job in upholding the hotel's charm and history, revealed that the Cape Town hotel is "the perfect place to celebrate a grand achievement, have a high tea, get pampered, have a holiday, get married and hold a honeymoon etc. The lot is very versatile." (sic).

She reveals that outside offers gardens, meditation areas, a pool, a wedding area, basketball court and a dining area.

Picture: Louise_G0325/Forums.thesims.com.

Picture: Louise_G0325/Forums.thesims.com.

"I individually set the colour and brightness of many, many lights in this build to get the perfect atmosphere. I hope it shows. I set the rooms to have auto lights. When sims are awake, everything is well-lit and cozy, and when they fall asleep, the lights dim," she added. (sic).

Judging by the images, many travellers will be tempted to book a holiday soon.