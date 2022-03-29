LOOK: ’Find Your Freedom’ and choose your Mother City adventure

What makes this concept so unique? Interactive interface uses game-style graphics to empower global travellers to choose their Mother City adventure, based on the guide they identify with – the Fearless Foodie, Nature Warrior, or Urban Adventurer.

Story continues below Advertisment

Once they select the Fearless Foodie, Nature Warrior or Urban Adventurer, the viewer is taken down a rabbit hole of rapid videos, showcasing some of the best offerings linked to their interests. For instance, a fearless foodie will ‘visit’ La Colombe, watch an aunty fold samosas in the Bo Kaap, and dive into steampunk scenes at Truth Coffee. Woodstock street art. “Find Your Freedom uses the latest digital technology to immerse viewers in unique Cape Town choice-driven video experiences. You choose your guide. You choose your adventure. It’s an interactive journey from start to finish,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.

More on this Stunning Easter lunch locations around Mzansi

In addition to that Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, adds, “We want to encourage individuals in our key source markets to jump on a plane and come to Cape Town to find their freedom. This new campaign really hits the mark not just in terms of being something original and fun, but most importantly, being enticing enough, I believe, to result in actual bookings.” Veld and sea foraging. Leigh Dawber, Chief Marketing Officer at Cape Town Tourism, says, “With the creeping onset of the metaverse, choice will continue to govern virtual experiences that feel ever more real.

Story continues below Advertisment

“In this campaign, we’ve combined real-life footage of Cape Town with whimsical CGI touches.” The method of putting he user in charge increases engagement. “Many of us remember those iconic Choose Your Own Adventure childhood books.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This campaign works in a similar way. It’s innovative and inspiring. It lets you dictate how you explore our beautiful city, ” he adds. Truth Coffee The purpose is to capture millennials who are keen on adventure and the excitement around travelling, Dawber shares “Our aim is to appeal to this. The more personalised you can make your experience of the Mother City, the more likely you are to plan the trip of a lifetime.” Cape Town Tourism is working with GoPro Global, where six international ambassadors will share what ‘Find Your Freedom’ in Cape Town means through their lens, that way they can share their perspective and experience.

Story continues below Advertisment