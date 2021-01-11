LOOK: 'Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick spotted holidaying in Cape Town and Joburg

British-born actor Ed Westwick is taking in the sights and sounds of the beautiful Mother City.

The actor, best known for his role as Chuck Bass on popular TV series ’Gosspil Girl’, started off his South African holiday at larney Johannesburg hotel The Four Seasons about a week ago.

By the looks of his Instagram feed, Westwick has been making the most of his vacay and even had time for a mini safari break at Lion Sands Game Reserve, a private game reserve within the Kruger National Park.

In one Instagram post, Westwick is seen sitting next to a chess board with a pair of binoculars in his hand and jokingly captions the post “Searching for Beth Harmon” - a reference to the female lead in Netflix series ’The Queen's Gambit.’

The ’Black Gold’ actor then checked into the lavish Silo Hotel at the V&A Waterfront, showing off a thirst trap picture of himself in a bath overlooking the Mother City.