The modern gravity-fed Vergelegen winery, set on the estate. Picture: Supplied.

Vergelegen in Somerset West has been voted best wine estate in Africa at the World’s Best Vineyard 2019 competition. With over

100 000 annual visitors, this historic wine estate is sure to become one of the most visited places in the Cape. The Western Cape gem – only three South African estates made the list – was placed 34th among 1 500 wineries across 17 countries. The top estate in the world is Argentina's Zuccardi Valle de Uco. Vergelegen is 51km from the Cape Town CBD and makes for a popular day outing.

Camphors restaurant at Vergelegen. Picture: Supplied.





Vergelegen chief executive, Don Tooth, told IOL Travel that winning the title of Africa’s best wine estate was "an incredible achievement".

“Vergelegen wine estate in Somerset West is a treasure trove of wine, food, exquisite gardens, historic buildings and sustainable biodiversity. We are blown away by this award and very grateful.

“This recognition helps puts South Africa and its wine tourism on the map. Travellers are aware of the country's world-class experiences,” he said.

Tooth said the wine estate was declared a private nature reserve last year.

The Octagonal garden. Picture: Supplied.





“Visitors can easily spend a few hours at the wine estate. There is something for everyone, from the wine lovers, parents and their children, to the grandparents,” he said.

If you plan to visit, try their wine tasting. Held at the Tasting Centre, which overlooks an extensive octagonal-shaped herb garden, guests get to sample Vergelegen’s range of award-winning wines. Cellar tours, heritage and garden tours are by appointment only. Tooth said they were in the process of developing a new array of wine tastings.

Vergelegen Vineyard Range. Picture: Supplied.





Vergelegen’s previous accolades include the International Best of Wine Tourism, Cape Winelands that they won in 2016. The estate was also the first Biodiversity and Wine Initiative Champion in 2005. The estate opens daily from 9am-5pm. Entrance R10 for adults and R5 for pensioners and scholars. Visit www.vergelegen.co.za or email [email protected]