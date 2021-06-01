LOOK: Inside the R35K-a-night SA villa where the Kolisis and Joneses spent the weekend

Siya and Rachel Kolisi and Minnie Dlamini and hubby Quinton Jones enjoyed a luxury weekend away at Perivoli Lagoon House in the Western Cape.

Perivoli Lagoon House, an ultra-contemporary villa, is a 2-hour drive from Cape Town. The couple travelled with their children.

The couples showcased their holiday, on social media this weekend.

"A little break in nature with my fam 😍 (Best way to entertain my little man is to push him around in his stroller 😂)"

In another snap, the TV personality shared a series of pictures of the weekend. She posted: " Verified

Thank you for such a lovely weekend ♥️ @rachel_kolisi & @siya_kolisi_the_bear Love you guys 😘." (sic)

Rachel also took to Instagram to thank Dlamini for her photographic skills.

"When you go to the beach with @minniedlamini Sister gave me an entire lesson on angles, legs, and hair. In 30 seconds 😂 A weekend photo dump for y’all, hope you have a beautiful week," she posted (sic).

Perivoli Lagoon House, designed by architect Gregg Goddard with interior design by Simoné Henckert, is a beloved SA attraction.

Overlooking the banks of the Klein River lagoon, the villa boasts four double suites with private bathrooms and terraces. There is also a heated infinity pool.

The exclusive-use villa caters for up to eight people. There are flexible booking options that include housekeeping service or self-catering options.

The villa also boasts a state-of-the-art kitchen, spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas and a chef upon request.

Travellers can enjoy guided fynbos walks and beach excursions to nearby Walker Bay Nature Reserve, birdwatching, mountain biking and canoeing.

Guests at Perivoli also have access to a speedboat and can try their hand at water skiing, tubing and fishing.

There are a string of award-winning restaurants, craft breweries and wine estates in the area for those who feel like venturing out.

The villa costs R35 000 a night.