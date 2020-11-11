LOOK: Issa Vib(e), Cape Town's newest hotel set to open in December

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Best Western International’s newest hotel offering, Vib – short for ‘vibrant’ and pronounced ‘vibe’, is set to live up to its name. Situated on the Atlantic seaboard, Vib is a stylish and technology-centric hotel specifically created to meet the needs of today’s urban traveller. Designed by local architect Robert Silke, Vib Cape Town is a first for Africa. It is one of only four of its kind in the world and the only Vib by Best Western in the Southern Hemisphere. Located in Green Point, close to the V&A Waterfront and within walking distance of many famous local landmarks such as the Green Point Urban Park and Sea Point Promenade, and a host of other amenities, this conveniently situated eight-storey hotel not only affords visitors magnificent views, but 76 expertly designed and environmentally conscious hotel rooms. Picture: Linley Meavers via Vib Cape Town. Niall Bruyns, General Manager, Vib Cape Town, said that the rooms are designed specifically to provide our guests with comfort and convenience tailored to their specific requirements. He said travellers can expect king-sized beds, large-screen TVs, spacious bathrooms, individual workstations with Herman Miller task chairs and dedicated wifi access points in each room.

Vib Cape Town’s other facilities and amenities include a rooftop entertainment area with a striking glass-walled pool that overlooks Green Point. On the ground floor, there’s an open-plan bar, lounge and terrace offering a variety of local and international cuisine to both resident and non-resident guests.

Picture: Vib Cape Town.

“Our goal has been to identify and cater to every requirement of today’s busy, connected traveller, enhanced by one of the world’s most beautiful settings,” said Bruyns.

Muslim Jaffer, the owner of Vib Cape Town, said they have been working with Best Western International on this project since 2016.

" We are confident that our long-term vision and investment in the first Vib by Best Western in Africa, is the right decision. Vib Cape Town combines all the modcons with one of the most jaw-dropping pools in the Mother City and also pays homage to Cape Town as a creative capital. We can’t wait to welcome guests," he said.

For the love of art

Vib Cape Town will also feature Jaffer Modern art gallery on its penultimate floor. The latest addition to Cape Town’s contemporary art landscape, Jaffer Modern aims to promote both established and aspiring Pan-African artists to the local and international market

Gallery owner Shafina Jaffer said: "Visitors will be able to enjoy a spectrum of works of various genres and mediums, spanning painting through to sculpture and ceramics. Being situated within one of Cape Town’s most vibrant global hotel brands will guarantee an audience for the art displayed.”

Jaffer Modern’s opening exhibition will focus on portraits and is guest-curated by the talented Margie Murgatroyd of Africa Nova fame.