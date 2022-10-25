LOOK: Let’s go glamping! 5 luxe camping spots that prove local is lekker

Enjoy the South African outdoors at these reasonably priced camper spots around the country. With summer fast approaching, many South Africans are dusting off their gear and getting ready to enjoy the outdoors.

Story continues below Advertisement

For those looking for places to stay with camper accommodation, Airbnb has made it a lot easier to plan camper trips by looking on its app in Airbnb Categories. From luxury campers in the Western Cape, to campers set up in the most remote parts of the country, here’s a list of top camper trips on Airbnb to look forward to this summer. Magic Garden Glamping, Wilderness

View On AirbnbMagic Garden Glamping, Wilderness Heights According to Airbnb, guests at this stunning Garden Route camper will be able to relax and unwind surrounded by the majestic Outeniqua Mountains. Visitors are encouraged to watch the sunset from the deck, or simply enjoy the surrounding gardens by taking a stroll through the fynbos-filled outdoor space. Farm stay, West Coast View On AirbnbTrekos Glamping- A Westcoast escape- If sea views are more what you want from a camper trip, then this farm stay in the Western Cape is exactly what you need. This location boasts views of the beautiful Tietiesbaai and Trekoskraal areas, where guests are able to wake up to see the ocean and hear the sound of waves in the distance. The lighthouse is said to be something truly special at night.

Story continues below Advertisement

Karoo camping, Murraysburg View On AirbnbInibos Selfcatering_Soetdoring Situated on a tranquil farm in the Three Sisters area of the Karoo is a 1976 Knaus Sudwind Caravan, imported from Germany. According to Airbnb, this converted camper features a double bed, gas stove, electric blankets, a fan and solar-powered lights. Little touches include coffee, tea and home-made rusks, available in the unit. Guests are able to make use of the communal area, which has a kitchen, dining and braai area.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tin can glamping, Underberg View On AirbnbTin Can Glamping Caravan- With River View. According to Airbnb, this refurbished 1966 gypsy caravan has been turned into cute accommodation for two guests. It runs on solar power or gas, so it’s all completely off the grid. For those who wish to cook over a fire, there is a designated outside area, and guests are able to cool off in the nearby river or warm up at the indoor fireplace in the deck area.