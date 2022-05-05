LOOK: New luxurious villas at Taaibosch Wine Estate

The tradition of making fine wines in the Cape dates to 1659, along with the equally important tradition of gracious hospitality.
Taaibosch Wine Estate (named after the olive-green indigenous shrub that grows in profusion here) continues to offer exclusive accommodation to guests in search of the unusual and unique.
Taaibosch Wine Estate aims at providing environmental sustainability with the creation of fine wines and equally fine experiences for guest.
Taaibosch Crescendo
The Taaibosch family’s first task was to create environmentally sustainable vineyards, by adopting organic farming principles and to construct a modernised winery.
On its maiden release, the legendary Taaibosch Crescendo was awarded a 5 star Platter and was named Red Wine Discovery of the Year by Tim Atkin, scoring 97 points.
wine tastings are exclusively for wine club members and Villa guests and offer a thrilling insight into a working organic wine farm.
The New, Exclusive-use Accommodation
Just when it couldn’t sound any better. Taaibosch accommodation consists of the fully restored 1838 Manor House and two modern villas, Garden and Farsight, set on the slopes of the Helderberg with spectacular views over False Bay.
All accommodation options are exclusive-use only, and include:Personal butler service, Daily breakfast served in your villa by the estates private chef (also available for other meals at an extra cost) and an Exclusive,Taaibosch wine tasting experience
Still looking for a place to spend your honeymoon? There’s a two-bedroom all en-suite Garden Villa, perfect for couples, friends or small families. Ultra-modern stylishness blends with impeccable, age-old hospitality. The villa is also fully-equipped for independent living with spacious areas, a stunning kitchen for self-catering, and the finest finishes.
It’s family time! The four-bedroom all en-suite Farsight Villa lives up to its name, boasting sweeping views all the way to Cape Point on a clear day. A fireplace in the lounge lends itself to evening board games, a woodfire braai (barbecue) in the kitchen perfect for family meals, and a pizza oven on the patio is the perfect side for sundowners next to the private swimming pool.
The Taaibosch family takes pride in their exclusivity, however they are excited for visitors to discover the delights of the surroundings and support local communities.