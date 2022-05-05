LOOK: New luxurious villas at Taaibosch Wine Estate

The tradition of making fine wines in the Cape dates to 1659, along with the equally important tradition of gracious hospitality. Taaibosch Wine Estate (named after the olive-green indigenous shrub that grows in profusion here) continues to offer exclusive accommodation to guests in search of the unusual and unique.

Story continues below Advertisment

Taaibosch Wine Estate aims at providing environmental sustainability with the creation of fine wines and equally fine experiences for guest. Taaibosch Crescendo The Taaibosch family’s first task was to create environmentally sustainable vineyards, by adopting organic farming principles and to construct a modernised winery.

More on this Rural is lekker! Top 5 rural tourism destinations in South Africa

On its maiden release, the legendary Taaibosch Crescendo was awarded a 5 star Platter and was named Red Wine Discovery of the Year by Tim Atkin, scoring 97 points. wine tastings are exclusively for wine club members and Villa guests and offer a thrilling insight into a working organic wine farm. The New, Exclusive-use Accommodation

Story continues below Advertisment

Just when it couldn’t sound any better. Taaibosch accommodation consists of the fully restored 1838 Manor House and two modern villas, Garden and Farsight, set on the slopes of the Helderberg with spectacular views over False Bay. All accommodation options are exclusive-use only, and include:Personal butler service, Daily breakfast served in your villa by the estates private chef (also available for other meals at an extra cost) and an Exclusive,Taaibosch wine tasting experience Still looking for a place to spend your honeymoon? There’s a two-bedroom all en-suite Garden Villa, perfect for couples, friends or small families. Ultra-modern stylishness blends with impeccable, age-old hospitality. The villa is also fully-equipped for independent living with spacious areas, a stunning kitchen for self-catering, and the finest finishes.

Story continues below Advertisment