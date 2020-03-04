LOOK: Nina Dobrev's Cape Town holiday is giving us FOMO

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev was in Cape Town recently, and judging by her pictures on the gram, she had an absolute blast. The actress posted images of her holiday - from conquering mountains to spending time at a cheetah sanctuary. Dobrev hiked up Lion’s Head, a famous landmark in the city, and in typical fashion, she captured herself in what seems to be a yoga pose. She captioned the picture: “Should we head back down? Namaste right here.” (sic).

She loved the experience so much, she hiked the mountain to catch the sunrise.

She posted: “I’m not a morning person but this view makes me look forward to waking up at 5 am for a hike. No coffee necessary. Okay, that’s a lie, sooooo much coffee, but sooooo worth it.” (sic).

During her time in the Mother City, Dobrev visited Cheetah Outreach, which describes the outreach on Instagram as a “non-profit organisation promoting the survival of the free-ranging Southern African cheetah through environmental education and in-situ conservation.”

She enjoyed some time with the cheetahs and other animals.

Being an adventurous traveller, she also swam with seals and cycled at one of the city’s promenade. The star also braved the cold Cape waters for a beach day - taking in the grand views the city offers.

She shared the experience: “Don’t let the color of the water [or my smile] trick you, the water is FREEZING 🥶 [and I’m dying inside] 🤬 #CapeTown.” (sic).

Dobrev also managed to capture some shots of herself in a range of impressive backgrounds. We only hope that she spent a few days exploring the wine farms the Western Cape is famous for. If not, she has another excuse to visit the city soon.



