LOOK: Snow seekers flock to Ceres and Matroosberg for a bit of fun
If you can see the Drakenstein mountain range you will soon realise why those in the Western Cape are experiencing such icy weather.
Snowfall has turned areas like Cederberg, Matroosberg and Ceres into a winter wonderland.
Unfazed by the icy weather, families braved the cold to have some fun in the snow.
It’s not everyday that little ones get to build a snowman or throw snowballs.
If, however, you’re not one of the lucky ones who got to frolic in the snow, social media will certainly provide a peek of what those have experienced.
From snow covered landscapes to grown-ups getting in touch with their inner child, these images show how people had fun in the snow.
Africa News Agency photographer Ayanda Ndamane captured this scene of a family building their own snowman in Matroosberg.
Snow has fallen in Matroosberg outside Cape Town.
🎥 @aya_ndamane/@AfriNewsAgency #capetown #capeofstorms #snow pic.twitter.com/iTKp5OvNe9
Another ANA photographer, Bheki Radebe, shared his images of his first time in the snow.
These little ones proudly showed off their magnificent snowman and even went as far as making snow angels.
Photographer Rizqua Barnes braved the sub-zero temperatures in Matroosberg and shared these beautiful images from her outing, saying, “It was so worthwhile.”
Anastysia January and her group of friends clearly had the best time as they played in the snow.
Radio show host Guy McDonald shared from his trip.
Twitter user @tsikitswa couldn’t contain her excitement sharing her special moments in the snow, saying: “Woke up at 4am to catch the snow in Ceres. I’m so happy I’m posting these everywhere!”
Woke up at 4 am to catch the snow in Ceres.
I'm so happy I'm posting these everywhere!
📍Matroosberg Nature Reserve pic.twitter.com/70dBSZlnpb