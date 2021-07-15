LOOK: Snow seekers flock to Ceres and Matroosberg for a bit of fun

If you can see the Drakenstein mountain range you will soon realise why those in the Western Cape are experiencing such icy weather. Snowfall has turned areas like Cederberg, Matroosberg and Ceres into a winter wonderland.

Unfazed by the icy weather, families braved the cold to have some fun in the snow. It’s not everyday that little ones get to build a snowman or throw snowballs. If, however, you’re not one of the lucky ones who got to frolic in the snow, social media will certainly provide a peek of what those have experienced.