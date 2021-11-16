LOOK: South Africa’s first luxury township hotel set for December opening

The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa is set to open in Khayelitsha next month, the first luxury hotel to open in a township in South Africa. The 4-star luxury hotel is the brainchild of former flight attendant Annette Skaap.

The hotel, which will open on December 5, is situated 24km away from the Cape Town International Airport and less than half an hour from other major attractions. Picture: supplied. Celebrating Khayelitsha, known as one of the largest and the fastest-growing townships in South Africa, guests can immerse themselves in the diverse culture, friendly people, lifestyle and entertainment spots when they visit this luxury property. "The intention is to make The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa a space not only for leisure, business and relaxation but to disconnect and reconnect," said Skaap.

The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa offers 13 suites, some with the backdrop of Table Mountain, Cape Winelands and Helderberg Mountains. Picture: supplied. All rooms are kitted with a smart TV, free wi-fi, coffee and tea making facilities and luxury amenities. There's also an in-house gym, a spa, a heated outdoor swimming pool, restaurant and bar, business services facilities and complimentary shuttle services.