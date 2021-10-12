LOOK: The Kolisi fam trip to Boschendal is goals
South African power couple Siya and Rachel Kolisi enjoyed a luxury weekend away at Boschendal in the Western Cape.
Boschendal is known for its luxury wine farm accommodation, ranging from the historical Herbert Baker-designed Cottage 1685 to beautifully restored farm cottages in the Orchards.
The loved up South African couple shared a few snaps of their family holiday.
In one picture, the couple were dressed in casual attire with what seems to be dull weather.
“Good morning ❤️” Siya posted.
In another, he shared a series of pictures and videos with the caption, "What a weekend ❤️"
During their trip, the family spent quality time with each other, enjoying the sunshine with picnics, games in the spacious garden and other water adventures like canoeing and stand up paddleboarding.
Besides the stunning accommodation, Boschendal delivers on the experience front.
Here, guests can enjoy world-class mountain biking and hiking trails, savour the views of the beautiful dams, swim or sit under a shaded tree with a good book.
For the kiddies aged 5 – 14 years, there is an outdoor farm experience curated by the professional guidance of a Tree House team, leaving time for the kids to explore.
And wine lovers will appreciate the array of tasting opportunities.
At the Werf Restaurant, a restaurant that prides itself on the soil-to-fork dining concept and uses local, seasonal and ethically sourced ingredients, you can enjoy tastings with stunning views.
And, if you are hungry, try their sharing plate menu.