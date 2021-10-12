LOOK: The Kolisi fam trip to Boschendal is goals

South African power couple Siya and Rachel Kolisi enjoyed a luxury weekend away at Boschendal in the Western Cape. Boschendal is known for its luxury wine farm accommodation, ranging from the historical Herbert Baker-designed Cottage 1685 to beautifully restored farm cottages in the Orchards.

The loved up South African couple shared a few snaps of their family holiday. In one picture, the couple were dressed in casual attire with what seems to be dull weather. “Good morning ❤️” Siya posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) Here, guests can enjoy world-class mountain biking and hiking trails, savour the views of the beautiful dams, swim or sit under a shaded tree with a good book. For the kiddies aged 5 – 14 years, there is an outdoor farm experience curated by the professional guidance of a Tree House team, leaving time for the kids to explore. And wine lovers will appreciate the array of tasting opportunities.