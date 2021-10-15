LOOK: Would you pay R175K a night for this Clifton villa that sleeps 10?

As the summer holiday season in South Africa rapidly approaches, many accommodation spots are increasing their prices due to demand. While expensive accommodation is a problem for some, wealthy travellers who cannot wait to get to sunny South Africa don’t mind forking out hundreds of thousands for luxury lodging.

A recent post by tour operator Tshepang Lobete went viral for the price of a Cape Town property. Lobete posted a series of images of Obsidian Villa, in Clifton, Cape Town. He posted that the cost for a night for 10 people was R175 000, which included housekeeping, airport transfer and a chef.

The property According to the Capsol website, the 5-bedroom house is designed to blend in with the mountain, with impressive views of the 12 Apostles and the Atlantic Ocean. It cites the modern design, swimming pool, location and views among its best features. Other amenities include a private courtyard with a green wall feature, suspended fireplace, fully fitted kitchen, study and workstation desks, library and wi-fi.

Not impressed by the price tag Obsidian Villa, Clifton, Cape Town.



R175 000 per night for 10 people.



This includes Housekeeping, Airport transfer and a chef. pic.twitter.com/reZ4MJjLnD — SA’s Tourism Specialist  (@TshepangLobete) October 12, 2021 Twitter users were impressed by the property but not its price. @Lightly_Solted commented: “That swimming pool better cleanse me of my sins”, to which another user, @LuvoMeli, replied, “and debts”. (sic)

@TashnaLeigh joked: “At this price I want to know is Jesus coming for supper?” (sic) @Seabi_88 also questioned the rate: “175k includes just three things? They don’t pay for my flights, book table at ayepyep, take me to dunes and buy me bottomless champagne?” (sic) @magaselavumile commented: “And to think someone actually owns this house and it probably gets fully booked … Yuuuuuuu.” (sic)