LOOK: Zozibini Tunzi is living her best soft life while on holiday in Cape Town

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is back in SA, and while we’re sure she loves the sights and sounds of her temporary home back in the US, she can’t get enough of our beautiful country. The Eastern Cape-born beauty queen has swapped the high-rise buildings of New York for a more laid-back city that beckons you at every call. Yep, that’s right. Tunzi has made her way to Cape Town to make the most of her holiday while back home. Judging from her Instagram updates, she arrived in SA in December and promptly jetted off to the Mother City. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) And true to form, she’s been keeping her 2.7 million followers updated on her holiday. We must admit, we’re a little jealous.

While in Cape Town, Tunzi has gone on an adventure tour, taking on the dunes in a buggy with her friends and family.

She’s also had some time to get in a tan or two while lounging at the pool.

The last time Tunzi was in SA was in October last year when she sat as one of the judges for the Miss SA beauty pageant at the Table Bay hotel in Cape Town.

Check out some of her holiday snaps below:

Tunzi isn’t the only celeb who is enjoying the Mother City. Local rapper Boity Thulo took some time off from her busy schedule to visit for a friend’s wedding with bestie Rich Mnisi.