Luxury camping: Go off the grid with a haute style travel experience

Introducing Canvas Collective Africa's Posh Tent and The Field Kitchen wilderness experiences, a journey into gloriously remote locations merging haute camping with fine cuisine and the great outdoors. What awaits intrepid road trippers is an immersive experience where locations will be determined by the sunshine quota, and where bountiful biomes are flush with forage-worthy ingredients. Reservations are now being accepted for the first camp-out from April 14 and just ahead of the Easter long weekend.

There are ten Posh Tents that create the intimate mobile campsite and are constructed of canvas and elegantly appointed. A Posh Tent sojourn is the ultimate for discerning adventurists and nature enthusiasts who relish camping but also appreciate a little pampering and skipping the schlep work. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canvas Collective Africa (@canvascollectiveafrica)

Step through the tent flap and what awaits is a high-end haven, a two-sleeper complete with state-of-the-art camping amenities including an en-suite bathroom including a rain shower and even a private fancy flushing loo. The living area is intimate yet roomy and centred by a Queen-sized bed. Around the periphery, guests will find hand-crafted furniture, rugs, and free-standing lamps, all contributing to a cosy and contemporary space. The tents have also been constructed to allow for plenty of headroom. Outside the abode, nature watching is the order of the day, best observed from comfortable outdoor loungers and deep cushions. Embrace the opportunity to go off-grid without any compromise on comfort, gastronomy, and style. The Canvas Collective Africa 2022 migration calendar begins at an extraordinary locale in the Overberg region and then decamps to the Cederberg followed by Witzenberg and near the charming town of Tulbagh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canvas Collective Africa (@canvascollectiveafrica) The Field Kitchen, South Africa's first truly-mobile fine-dining restaurant launches at the same time and is in the masterful hands of authentic food forager, Greg Henderson. Chef-in-residence Henderson, who has travelled extensively throughout Africa, draws from the diverse ecosystems and biomes of each location.

Gastronomes can expect adventurous yet approachable dishes that will incorporate his veld finds and other hyper-local ingredients, paired with nearby estate wines and locally distilled spirits. Set inside a mobile glass, steel and canvas cabin, The Field Kitchen has been designed as a bespoke moveable fine dining restaurant and open-plan food studio. Diners will be privy to the creation of foraged foods and ingredients transformed into thought-provoking yet delicious dishes. Guests may choose from three different locations for the remainder of this year. The launch camp is located on an idyllic tranche of farmland in Botrivier in the Overberg region and will be available to über campers from April 14 until June 30.

