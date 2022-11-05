Luxury getaways that will take your breath away

There’s always something exciting about visiting a new place. Somehow, it feels like a secret that only you discovered. You marvel at your surroundings and think, ‘How come it’s taken me so long to find this place?’

That’s exactly how I felt when entering the tree-lined gates to Camps Bay Retreat. The aim of my visit was to sample the recent opening of Bella’s at Camps Bay Retreat and stay the night. But my senses went into overdrive when walking through the ornate reception area. My gaze immediately fell on the restless Atlantic Ocean and sun dipping just below the horizon. It was a majestic sight to behold, and for a second, I held my breath - a reminder that I live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. And this got me wondering, how many other places are tucked away in plain sight in this country we call home?

In South Africa, we are spoilt for choice. We have the ocean, bush and some of the most beautiful views worthy of any Instagram feed. The pandemic robbed many of us from exploring this beautiful country, and now that restrictions have been lifted, there is no excuse. If you’re in need of stirring your wanderlust, below are a few luxury getaways that are bound to blow your mind.

Western Cape Camps Bay Retreat Most visitors to Camps Bay would associate it with being loud and rowdy. Its famed Victoria Road strip is home to some of the city's most lively bars. But it’s the sundowners and candy cotton sunsets that draw the crowds.

And here’s the thing about Camps Bay Retreat. The property is tucked away in a quiet corner of the area on a private nature reserve with an ocean on the one side and a forest on the other. Rightfully dubbed Camps Bay’s hidden gem, the hotel speaks of a bygone era, from the manor house to the lush surroundings. Suite in the manor house. Picture: Instagram If you’re in need of some down time not too far from the city, the tranquil retreat ticks all the boxes. My favourite part was discovering the hotel’s very own nursery, complete with every indigenous plant you can think of. And then there was the mountain pool, hidden away at the end of a footpath - that was a treat in itself.

Breakfast at Bella’s. Picture: The leaf eaters The rooms are perfectly curated, bringing a touch of nature into the decor, and each with its own distinctive flair, be it minimalistic or old world charm. You can’t visit the hotel without tucking into the Italian-inspired menu at Bella’s. Serving fresh, seasonal meals, the restaurant overlooks the property’s rolling lawns and of course, the Atlantic showing off at every turn. Visit: https://campsbayretreat.com/

The Sunset Dome, Tulbagh Envision yourself waking up to the sound of birdsong, taking a swim in the lake and watching the stars come out to play as the sun’s fiery silhouette disappears for the day. Picture: Airbnb There’s something about being this close to nature that makes you feel at one with the Earth. It’s no wonder why most travellers are seeking out experiences that are good for the soul.

It’s also the reason why The Sunset Dome in Tulbagh is booked out for months in advance. Hosted on bookings platform Airbnb, The Sunset Dome has been dubbed the “geodome experience.” Picture: Airbnb Nestled against the Witzenberg mountain range and about 10km from the historic town of Tulbagh, the biodome is a unique stay in so many ways.

Situated on a 270 hectare farm, visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to outdoor activities, from mountain biking to hiking and, oh yes, there’s even an outdoor bathtub. Completely surrounded by water and trees, The Sunset Dome is as close to nature as it gets. But don’t go thinking you’ll be roughing it, far from it. The property is self catering, with electricity, a fridge and a gas stove. Picture: Airbnb The fresh mountain water is good enough to drink and swim in, and host Jenny assures guests that they are welcome to the fruit and herbs growing in the garden surrounding the dome, which sleeps two guests.

Visit: https://www.airbnb.co.za/rooms/39787593?source_impression_id=p3_1666688114_xvPieFw2x7u1yIB0 Gauteng Cradle Boutique Hotel

South Africa has a rich history, especially when it comes to palaeontology. The Cradle of Humankind is testament to that. So imagine laying your head in a sacred place? A place filled with mystery, giving up her secrets little by little? Just an hour’s drive from Joburg is the Cradle Boutique Hotel. Picture: cradlehotel.co.za With its focus solely on preserving and protecting the cultural, paleoanthropological and natural heritage of the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, the hotel is an ecotourism destination boasting three active palaeoanthropological sites still unearthing both hominid and animal fossils.

The hotel consists of luxury appointed rooms and a tented camp. For a truly immersive experience, there’s also the Malapa Museum, which takes visitors on a journey to the past by exploring some of the most important discoveries in the region. Picture: cradlehotel.co.za What makes the hotel so unique is the educational aspect. The Malapa Motsetse Foundation and Cradle Boutique Hotel are ensuring that local communities understand the importance of preserving the Greater Cradle Nature Reserve. Visit: https://cradlehotel.co.za/

Free State Fairview Estates For those who always dreamed of growing up on a farm, Fairviews Estates is right up your alley.

The livestock and self-catering accommodation in Fouriesburg is home to Twin Towers. Sleeping a maximum of eight people, the three-storey guest house is a refurbished grain silo. Picture: @smulpape/Instagram The warm and authentic interior design makes you feel as if you’ve been transported to another place and time. The plus side is that there’s so much to explore, making it the perfect getaway for families and groups of friends. From cave exploring to nature walks, the beauty and tranquillity of the working farm is an awe-inspiring adventure. If working up a sweat isn’t your idea of fun, there’s a health and beauty spa in the vicinity, as well as an assortment of restaurants to choose from.

Picture: Fairviews Estates Fouriesburg is about 36km from the town of Clarens. Known for its artsy vibe, there’s no excuse to stop by while in the area. Visit: http://www.fairviewestates.co.za/ KwaZulu-Natal

Amazulu African Palace Being treated like royalty is something many of us aspire to. Although we don’t have the royal credentials, Amazulu African Palace guest house in Kloof, Durban, can bring you closer to those aspirations. The 5-star establishment is a celebration of KwaZulu-Natal’s rich heritage. Overlooking the Krantzkloof Nature Reserve, the luxury property is literally a palace.

Picture: www.ammazulupalace.com Envisioned by Durban artist Peter Amm, who used his entire collection of Zulu art and crafts, he incorporated them into more than 40 beaded columns and the result is striking and exquisite. Standing proud for four decades on the edge of Kloof Gorge, Ammazulu African Palace was designed principally by Kevin MacGarry of Architects Collaborative. The jewel in Ammazulu’s crown is its presidential suite. With its own private balcony, and overlooking the nature reserve, the suite is decorated with original African artwork and beaded panels that extend all the way into the en-suite bathroom.