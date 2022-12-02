Luxury on a budget: 3 affordable places to stay on a sho’t left to George

South African Tourism’s Sho’t Left crew recently launched its summer campaign promoting the Western Cape as a budget-friendly destination for the summer travel season. Under the banner #GimmeSummerShotleft, #TravelWise and #Shotleft, we set out under the guidance of tour operator, Southern Xplorer Tours, to unearth some hidden gems on the Garden Route.

The aim was to showcase George, Mossel Bay, Oudtshoorn and surrounding areas as affordable destinations for South Africans to explore and enjoy. The tour consisted of media professionals and digital creators road tripping through the Garden Route, sussing out the perfect spots for you to explore. Here are some of the comfortable and affordable star-rated places we stayed at, as we travelled through the beautiful Outeniqua Mountains and Garden Route coast. Diaz Hotel & Resort, Mossel Bay

A comfortable room at Dias Hotel & Resort. Picture: Instagram Diaz Hotel & Resort is named after the famed Portuguese navigator, Bartolomeu Dias, who landed in Mossel Bay in 1488. Diaz also has a beach named in his honour, which is where the hotel is based. The hotel is a 4-star rated hotel and offers clean and modern rooms and holiday apartments. Most of the rooms have balconies that are sea-facing and provide breathtaking views of Dias Beach. With the hotel just 10 metres away from the watermark, you fall asleep to the roaring sound of the sea and wake up to a still picturesque sun rising over the blue horizon.

A stay at the hotel costs from R910 a night to R3 850, depending on the room. Hlangana Lodge, Oudtshoorn The breakfast room at Hlangana Lodge. Picture: Stefaan Verlinde After travelling on the road from Mossel Bay to Oudtshoorn, we spent the night at Hlangana Lodge.

The lodge is close to Buffeldrifts Game Reserve and a kilometre away from Oudtshoorn town centre. It’s also a convenient place to stay after exploring the Cango Caves. The 4-star rated lodge is set in a peaceful community and is a comfortable oasis in a farming village. The lodge is also within walking distance from well-known restaurants. The lodge is also eco-friendly and load shedding proofed, we arrived in the middle of load shedding and we’re still able to have a warm shower with the lights on.

A buffet continental breakfast is served at their sunny breakfast room or outside on the patio, between 7am and 10am. A stay costs between R680 to R1 600 a night, depending on the room. Premier Express Inn, George A superior standard room at the Premier Inn. Picture: Instagram On the final night of our trip, we spent the night at this comfortable abode. The inn is trendy and has modern finishes. It’s conveniently set in the urban business, retail and residential hub of George, just minutes away from the Garden Route Mall, George Airport, forests, mountains and the sparkling coastline.