Mala Bryan: 'Cape Town is like an all in one'









Signal Hill is a popular spot for tourists to visit as the area offers sweeping views of the City Bowl. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Mala Bryan, a Cape Town-based international model and founder of Malaville Toys, chats to us about Cape Town and some of the best places you should love.

Name:

Mala Bryan





Day Job?





Model/Doll designer/Chef





Home is?





Camps Bay





Best place for a first date in the city?





95 Keerom Italian restaurant, I’ve heard some beautiful love stories that started there.





What’s the first thing you do when you arrive in CPT from out of town?

Honestly, I sit at home and enjoy the beautiful Camps Bay view of the ocean.





Best meal you’ve had in CPT, that’s not at home?





Spider steak at Carne on Kloof, I love having it with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.





What local song can't you stop listening to?





Sweetie - Heavy K ft Nokwazi





And what local TV show are you loving right now?





Uthando Nes’thembu





What’s the last South African movie you watched?





Haven’t seen any!





And the last stage play and where?





I’m always stuck at work but have planned a girlfriends date night to see Kinky Boots at The Fugard Theatre before it closes!





When was the last time you attended a music concert/festival and who was performing?





Last concert was Global Citizen in Johannesburg December 2018. Caught a bit of Cassper Nyovest, Pharrell, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé and a few more.





Earliest memory you have of CPT?





I remember my first time here in 2007 and thinking how spiritual it felt. My favourite thing to do was buying beads at Beads For Africa on Long Street.





So if you were Mayor for the day, what would you do?





Definitely try to help with the homeless people we have on the streets. Ensure that there are good shelters but also so help them get on their feet by getting them jobs.





Your favourite hangout spot in CPT?





My favorite spot right now is a very special place that I created called Botanik Social House.





The best kept secret in the city?





Kwéyòl Afro-Caribbean restaurant, a hidden tropical gem.





Best place to let your hair down?





The spa at the One and Only





Who do you call when you want to have fun and where in the city do you go?





My girls Ira and Puleng and we dance our hearts out at Botanik Social House or at The One for a more nightclub vibe.





Your favourite coffee shop?





Tribe Coffee in Woodstock





Favourite CPT shop to shop?





I don’t shop much anymore, I have most of my stuff made but when I did YDE was my favourite place.





Which is your favourite culture precinct?





Table Mountain National Park





Which is your favourite market?





The Biscuit Mill with the right people.





Which building would you like to own?





Centre for the Book, it’s such a beautiful building.





Which building would you like to be locked in overnight?





I wouldn’t mind overnighting one the Planetarium and the Iziko museum. I love the digital dome, being in there reminds me of nights growing up when I would stare at the sky for hours, dreaming of travelling the world.





What’s the one thing people need to stop doing in CPT?





They need to stop littering! We need to keep our city clean.





Where is the best view of CPT?





On top of Lion’s Head





Best place for a nightcap?





I love the Mount Nelson Hotel for a night cap





What’s the one thing that differentiates CPT from other cities in SA?





Cape Town is like an all in one, to have the beautiful beaches, to mountains with hidden waterfalls, a city where you can eat any type of cuisine and having beautiful country side drives and best of all the Winelands. It feels like the entire world in one space. really the best of everything.





Where would you suggest first time visitors to the city go, to get the best experience of the city?





I’d suggest the City Sightseeing Red Tour Bus. Hop on and hop off exploring the city.



