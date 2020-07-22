Man’s body airlifted from Woodstock caves

The body of a 32-year-old man has been airlifted from the Woodstock caves on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain. Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johann Marais said the body was spotted by passers-by on the slopes of Devil's Peak near Woodstock Cave shortly after 9am yesterday. “A hasty team of two paramedics were deployed forthwith and confirm that it was a body,“ he said. “The helicopter operated by Air Mercy Services, contracted to the Department of Health, was authorised to assist. It collected a technical rescuer on Lower Tafelberg Road and lowered him to the body. “Thereafter the operatives put the body in a stretcher so that the helicopter could extract all by hoisting them out.

“The body has been handed over to SAPS and all our operatives are safely off the mountain.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, an inquest case has been opened.

On July 9, the body of trail runner Ken Stephen was found at the foot of a cliff below the north face of Table Mountain. He had been missing for two days.

His remains were recovered below a sheer drop of several hundred metres on the north face of Table Mountain, known as Africa Face.

This is near the location where two female tourists from Hong Kong and their South African guide fell in a climbing accident in 2018.

