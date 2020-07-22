Mentally-ill man lucky to be alive after Manenberg stabbing

Cape Town - A mentally-ill man from Manenberg is lucky to be alive after he was attacked, stabbed and left to die in the street on Tuesday morning. Patrollers of the Letaba Neighbourhood Watch got a skrik when they discovered Marcelino Fisher, 35, crying in pain near a bus stop shortly after 6am. Watch member Elizabeth Hendricks says patrollers assisted commuters walking to bus stops when they were alerted to the body of a man in Manenberg Avenue. “When the patrollers got there they found him crying in pain and when they looked they found he was stabbed in the head and twice in the chest," Elizabeth says. “Manenberg Police were called to the scene and a patroller took him to Heideveld Emergency Centre.”

Aunt Fagmieda Adams, 53, says she last saw Marcelino shortly after 5am when he left the house following an argument with a neighbour.

“He is not married and does not have children. He has lived with me all his life and has a mental illness.

“We heard a few guys attacked him, but we did not see anything. Someone came to call me and told me what happened.

“I still can’t believe it because he is harmless. We are waiting to hear back from the hospital.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says Manenberg SAPS are aware of the incident, but as the victim is currently in hospital no criminal case has been opened yet.

