Mind the snakes and travel in a group: How to plan a safe hike up Table Mountain

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) wants to ensure that visitors remain as safe and vigilant as possible, whether they go up by cable car or by foot. “We want to make sure that our visitors are safe and have a good time when visiting our mountain,” explained Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC.

With other outdoor adventures, visitors should always prioritise their safety when embarking on a trip on the majestic mountain. Risks that travellers should prepare for include; weather-related hazards like sudden mists; uneven pathways; getting lost, and possible snake encounters. In February there was an incident, where a Russian tourist found himself stuck on top of the mountain.

The hiker named, Alexander Kobets, planned to hike the mountain. However, he got lost on his journey. Kobets said: “I consider myself a fairly experienced hiker, but you can easily and quickly get lost on any mountain. “By the time I reached the top station, the last car for the day had already left. The TMACC team made sure I could sleep in the café for the night so that I can take the first car down the next morning.”

It’s important for hikers to be vigilant of their surroundings because criminal activity has been reported before. There are certain tell-tale signs that a person might not be on the mountain for the same reason you are. “It is also better to hike in a pair or as part of a group as you are generally safer when moving in a group.

“Make sure that your group also sticks together and that you never leave any of the slower members of the group behind,” Parker advised. The weather conditions can change rapidly, especially in Cape Town where we experience four seasons in one day. Therefore, it’s always important to check weather forecast for the hiking day planned. "Weather conditions on the mountain can be erratic, with winds, rains, extreme heat, and dense fogs, sometimes all on the same day.

“There are risks of wild bushfire during the hot summer season, and the mountain is habitat to five of SA's most venomous snake species, so it's crucial to watch where we're stepping, and avoid long grass," Parker warned. When going hiking, also make sure that your phone is fully charged. Hiking is hard work; make sure you have water, food, and snacks with you and if possible, bring a little bit extra in case you are on the mountain for longer than planned.

Other tips to include: If you don't want to hike alone, you can join a guided tour up Table Mountain. There are several tours that follow different trails. Don't hike during the night or late afternoon in winter.

If you choose a lesser-used route, rather go on the weekend when there are more people on the trail. It’s better to be a couple of people on the route, rather than all alone, especially if you hike on weekdays or off-season. Bring enough water, at least 1L per person as there are no water sources on the mountain until you reach the top. The Skeleton Gorge is the only route where you can get water along the way.

What to pack : Trail running shoes or hiking boots

A small hiking backpack

A water bottle (min 1L)

A cap or a hat

Sunglasses

A rain jacket or a hoodie

Sunscreen, a must-have item hiking up or on Table Mountain, where you’re exposed to the sun for hours.

A fully charged power bank (save the emergency number: 086 110 6417) With mindfulness, one can minimise the risks and enjoy this wonder of nature safely. "The key is to be prepared, aware, and proactive," Parker concluded. “By sticking to the safety tips, and being conscious of your surroundings, you can help ensure that your time on the mountain is safe, fun and rewarding."