MissingYouCapeTown online exhibition reconnects locals with their city during Covid-19

Cape Town-born journalist, photographer and documentary filmmaker Yazeed Kamaldien has launched an online exhibition to reconnect locals with their city during Covid-19. Called #MissingYouCapeTown, the project reconnects Capetonians with places they have been unable to visit during the lockdown. Kamaldien has been granted a media permit to document the impact of coronavirus.

“The idea for MissingYouCapeTown came about while driving around the city for my journalistic and film work. It felt really empty and sad. I also heard from people how much they missed being in the city.

“So, I decided to create a photographic intervention. With these pictures, I wanted to bring people closer to the city and their favourite places. It’s a show of love for the city as well. A city is not a city without its people. And we love this city, " he said.

Kamaldien said #MissingYouCapeTown is a project that aims to offer hope at a time when people need it.

"The coronavirus has had a drastic impact on all our lives. The series aims to inspire people to remember the beautiful things in life.

New photographs will be posted online regularly. People are encouraged to leave their comments on what memories they have of the place in the photo. People can recommend places that they would like to see featured in the online exhibition.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Tourism’s new report shows how the industry is suffering following the Covid-19 restrictions in South Africa.