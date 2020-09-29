Mother City sees rapid increase in domestic arrivals

With level 1 lockdown regulations seeing partial opening of South African’s borders, Cape Town Tourism has reason to hope that things will bounce back relatively quickly. “We are already seeing the positive effects of the relaxation of lockdown regulations,” said Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. “Our insight from TravelStart, who we have partnered with on a Domestic focused campaign, shows that the Johannesburg to Cape Town air route has been selling out daily. This is a huge success for us as a destination grappling to come to terms with the adverse effects of the lockdown and Covid-19.” Other stats from TravelStart show that all routes to Cape Town are selling at higher rates than routes to any other city in South Africa, and that these sales are 15 percent quicker than the Johannesburg to Durban route. The interest in Cape Town comes after a long lockdown during which South Africans were not even able to leave their respective provinces and international visitors were not allowed in.

To keep interest high in the destination, Cape Town Tourism launched its “We Are Worth Waiting for!” campaign that detailed all the beauty, culture, food, nature and more that the Mother City has to offer.

The campaign made it to Rough Guide’s list of 12 of the best virtual tourism campaigns and it continues to entice visitors and wet the appetite of those not yet willing or able to travel.

“We are hopeful that as borders slowly start to reopen, potential visitors will take the leap and enjoy some travel after being at home for many months,” said Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism at the City of Cape Town.

“As Cape Town Tourism, we are urging people to support our industry, support businesses and establishments where possible, and do so safely, knowing that while they are enjoying themselves, they are also making a positive difference in the lives of so many. Only if we work together can we rebuild our tourism industry,” Duminy concluded.