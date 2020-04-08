New show hosted by Rick Stein's sons to showcase Cape Town in all its glory

See a whole new Cape Town with a 13-part food and wine series 'Wine, Dine & Stein' that was filmed in Durbanville Wine Valley.The show will premiere on People°s Weather channel (DStv 180) from on Sunday, April 19, at 6pm. The show, which features Jack and Charlie Stein, sons of award-winning UK celebrity chef and restaurateur Rick Stein, has also been acquired by broadcasters in Australia, Norway, Poland and a number of smaller Eastern European countries with more international sales in the pipeline. Created by JAG Communications' Grant Bushby and Janine Greenleaf Walker, and produced by Oxyg3n Media, 'Wine, Dine & Stein' finds the Stein siblings spending a day on each of the 12 wine farms that make up the Durbanville Wine Valley, tasting their wines, sampling (and helping cook) their food and embarking on a series of dares and challenges. Some of the more interesting activities they get up to include paragliding off Dorsberg Hill at Meerendal, firing the Big Bertha cannon at Signal Gun, taking part in a wheelbarrow race at Klein Roosboom, rounding up cattle via quad bikes at Groot Phesantekraal and wakeboarding at the Hillcrest Quarry. Other wine farms they visited included Altydgedacht, Canto, D'Aria, De Grendel, Diemersdal, Durbanville Hills and Nitida.

Like his father Rick, Jack Stein is an accomplished chef and author and, apart from presenting TV series, also oversees the kitchens of all 14 Rick Stein restaurants.

Brother Charlie also works for the family business, tasting and selecting the wines for all the Stein restaurants.

Each 24-minute episode of 'Wine, Dine & Stein' features one of the 12 wine farms in the Durbanville Wine Valley, with the 13th episode covering other activities of interest in the area including a visit to the Durbanville Distillery to see how rum is made, speeding down the tracks at Cool Runnings, Africa’s first downhill tobogganing track and ending with a final lunch, where the Steins meet up with all their newly made friends at Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris' local eatery, Yumcious.

Jack said he had fun in the Western Cape.

“I had the most fun I've had in ages filming this series and I can't say enough about the warmth, hospitality and generosity of the people we met, not to mention the amazing food we ate and the brilliant wines we drank.”

Charlie said every wine farm in the valley offered something different from the other.

“From the small boutique, but utterly charming Klein Roosboom, to the bigger estate that is Durbanville Hills - but which still manages to convey a feeling of family. The Durbanville Wine Valley’s proximity to Cape Town and to the beautiful beaches of Bloubergstrand is also a big plus,” he said.