Newmark Hotels and Reserves adds Future Found Sanctuary to its portfolio of hotels

Newmark Hotels and Reserves announced that it has added Future Found Sanctuary, a private wellness retreat nestled on the southern slopes of Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain to its growing portfolio of prestigious hotels and private game reserves. According to the hotel group, Future Found Sanctuary consists of 2 ultra-luxurious stand-alone villas, Maison Noir and Villa Verte, that can be booked exclusively, or by individual room.

Villa suites at Future Found Sanctuary. Picture: Supplied It said guests who book either of the villas on an exclusive-use basis will have full use of the kitchens and their library of cookbooks, as well as complimentary access to the snack bar and use of any produce from the prolific kitchen gardens and the option exists to also hire a Future Found Sanctuary private chef while in residence. “Both secluded villas enjoy full access to the 6-acre grounds at Future Found Sanctuary, which boasts five spectacular landscaped gardens that allow visitors to learn about the healing benefits of plants, forage for the freshest produce, harvest fresh fruit from a myriad of fruit trees, or simply relax and rejuvenate in one of the many carefully curated meditation spaces spread throughout the estate with views overlooking an amphitheatre of mountains,” said Newark Hotels. A modern and chic suite at the sanctuary. Picture: Supplied Newmark said that the sanctuary is Cape Town’s first and only 5 star regenerative travel destination and in keeping with this, offers a range of experiences to complement the luxurious accommodation.