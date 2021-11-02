No plans for party island, says Robben Island Museum

A tweet by Tshepiso Vanessa Ralehlathe went viral last Thursday when she posted about Robben Island having the potential to become South Africa’s hot party island. "Robin Island is 5,18 km². Make it a party Island already", she posted with a picture of the landmark. (sic).

Many South Africans agreed that it should be a new party spot for South Africans and international guests. Some believed it had the potential to become the next Ibiza or a top destination like Dubai. A spokesperson for the Robben Island Museum Morongoa Ramaboa said there were no plans to make it a party island.

"Robben Island Museum (RIM) notes and appreciates the trending dialogue on Twitter among the youth of South Africa and appreciates the vast interest and knowledge about the acclaimed National and World Heritage Site. "RIM is a space of dialogue and learning as well as a site of memory about our painful history as a nation. In accommodating our youth and to further educate them about the history of Robben Island, RIM hosts a number of exhibitions, events, outreach and educational programmes on the island," said Ramaboa. While there are no plans to turn it into a party destination, there have been a few events hosted on the island.

RIM hosted the first-ever live stream performance in July featuring DJ Shimza's One Man Show at the Lime Quarry to raise funds for those affected by Covid-19 on Nelson Mandela Day. Master KG, together with the Ndlovu Youth Choir, also performed on Robben Island this year for another Covid-19 initiative. "While we are appreciative of the different views and suggestions for an alternative usage for the island, we ought to be mindful that we do not compromise our Outstanding Universal Value as a World Heritage Site as declared by UNESCO in 1999.