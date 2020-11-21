On a tight budget? Try the Pocket-Friendly Cape Town Challenge

Cape Town Tourism has launched an exciting new initiative aimed at local travellers wanting to experience the city on a budget. “The Pocket-Friendly Challenge features a series of six two- minute episodes where travellers explore Cape Town's neighbourhoods with a set budget of R150 per person,“ explains Leigh Dawber, Marketing Executive of Cape Town Tourism. If you're up for an adventure or want to experience something a little different from the usual tourist haunts, this challenge is just the thing. And with the festive season just around the corner, the timing is perfect. Whether you're a culture buff, a foodie or a thrill-seeker, there's something for everyone's taste. And if it's diversity you're craving, this challenge, which showcases Langa, Athlone, Kalk Bay, Sea Point, Kirstenbosch and Blouberg, is tailor-made for you. To whet your appetite for the challenge, here are two examples of what's on offer:

Langa

Established in 1927, Langa is rich in cultural history and renowned for its sense of community. As one of the oldest townships in the country, it was a focal point of the anti-apartheid struggle.

The Naledi Pottery Project in Langa's Guga S'Themba Art Centre sells beautiful hand-painted pottery made on the premises by locals. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels

Things to do:

Take a drumming lesson or support local crafters at the Guga S'Themba Art Centre.

Hop on a bicycle for a tour of the neighbourhood or take a walking tour with one of the expert guides.

After working up an appetite, sample local dishes at Eziko Restaurant.

Learn about its history at the Langa Heritage Museum.

The Guga S'Themba Art Centre showcases work by local artists. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels

Capture some of the gorgeous street art on King Langalibalele Drive on film.

Discover the story of the brave men who set sail on the SS Mendi.

Round off your visit by soaking up the vibe at the popular Jordan Ways of Cooking.

One of the beautiful mosaic art pillars on King Langalibalele Drive features an extract from a poem by Langa-born poet Fatima Dike. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels

Athlone

A melting pot of cultures with a rich anti-apartheid history, Athlone is vibrant, colourful and a must-visit if you love a bargain or crave some of the best fast food in Cape Town.

Things to do:

The Gatsby was invented by Super Fisheries, which also makes some of the best fish and chips around.

Take a short walk to the Robert Waterwitch/Colleen Williams Memorial, in memory of two young activists who died fighting apartheid.

Bargains galore are available at the Gatesville Market where home industries ply their wares.

Find out why The Golden Dish's Gatsby has become world-famous.

Golden Dish customer Omar Parker gets ready to sink his teeth into a Gatsby. File picture: African News Agency

View the Instagrammable street art at Kannabast Close.

Soak up the history of the Trojan Horse Memorial.

The Trojan Horse Memorial in Thornton Rd, Belgravia, honours three victims who were killed by the security police who opened fire on a group of protesting students on 15 October 1985. Picture: Lulama Zenzile

Catch a play or dance production at the Joseph Stone Auditorium, the home of the Eoan Group.

Dance the night away at The Galaxy, possibly the oldest nightclub in Cape Town.

The well-known Wembley Roadhouse in Athlone. Picture Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

A visit to Wembley Roadhouse for their Wembley Whopper is the perfect way to end your day.

* For more information on the Pocket-Friendly Cape Town Challenge, visit the Cape Town Tourism website.