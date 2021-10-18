Pageant queens take Cape Town: What Zozibini Tunzi and Pia Wurtzbach got up to in the Mother City
Share this article:
Former Miss Universe winners and the current titleholder enjoyed the scenic views of Cape Town during their visit this weekend.
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach explored Mother City – from luxury cruises to exhilarating safaris.
Current Miss Universe Andrea Meza and 2018 winner Catriona Gray were also in the city for this year’s Miss South Africa competition held at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.
Wurtzbach took to Instagram to share her new appreciation for wine after exploring Babylonstoren and Groot Constantia.
“I had the chance to explore Capetown yesterday and we started with a tour at @babylonstoren wine cellar and then @grootconstantia. I think I have a new appreciation for wine now after our tour guide explained thoroughly the process wine goes through! Ang galing! And since South Africa is known for their wines, I might bring home a bottle or two! Cheers! 🍷," she posted.
The model and actress also took in the views of Camps Bay Beach and went on a safari at Aquila Private Game Reserve.
She described her safari trip with Meza as "an experience of a lifetime".
In between the adventure, Tunzi, Wurtzbach and former Miss South Africa winners, including Tamaryn Green and Shudufhadzo Musiḓa, sailed on Princess Emma.
"Perfect day ender to sail into the sunset," Wurtzbach posted. She described the trip as "perfect", despite the harsh wind and waves.
They stayed at Table Bay Hotel.
Read the latest issue of IOL Travel here: