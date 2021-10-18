Pageant queens take Cape Town: What Zozibini Tunzi and Pia Wurtzbach got up to in the Mother City

Former Miss Universe winners and the current titleholder enjoyed the scenic views of Cape Town during their visit this weekend. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach explored Mother City – from luxury cruises to exhilarating safaris.

Current Miss Universe Andrea Meza and 2018 winner Catriona Gray were also in the city for this year’s Miss South Africa competition held at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. Wurtzbach took to Instagram to share her new appreciation for wine after exploring Babylonstoren and Groot Constantia. “I had the chance to explore Capetown yesterday and we started with a tour at @babylonstoren wine cellar and then @grootconstantia. I think I have a new appreciation for wine now after our tour guide explained thoroughly the process wine goes through! Ang galing! And since South Africa is known for their wines, I might bring home a bottle or two! Cheers! 🍷," she posted.