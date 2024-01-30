Pets can now dine, play and stay at this iconic Mother City hotel

The next time you visit the Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, in Cape Town, you won’t have to leave your furry friends at home. Check into one of The Nellie’s pet-friendly rooms and explore the expansive grounds of Cape Town’s iconic inner-city oasis with your travelling four-legged friend.

With personalised welcome cards and treats on arrival, these bespoke pet offerings mark another chapter in the Mount Nelson’s metamorphosis as it celebrates its 125-year milestone. You’ll be able to explore the expansive grounds with your dog. Picture: Supplied

Feel at home in one of five ground-floor rooms where pets are welcomed with the same relaxed sophistication as guests of the hotel. With in-room amenities, pets can expect food and water bowls perched on a luxurious cork mat, cushy velvet pillow beds custom-made by Chommies, and a refreshing welcome drink of chilled rooibos tea. Guests can also create new memories with their four-legged friends at Afternoon Tea featuring a dedicated pet menu.

Guests can enjoy tea with their pooches. Picture: Supplied All hotel outlets, except the Librisa Spa, Chef’s Table, and The Red Room by Chefs Warehouse, are open to explore and a pet-friendly concierge ensures that every visit is memorable for pets and owners.

“The Nellie has long welcomed unique guests within its storied 125-year history. This year we are excited to delight your canine friends with offerings and amenities that take the notion of being pet-friendly to a new level,” said Tiago Sarmento, managing director Belmond Southern Africa. Guests and their pampered pets can dine in style, and enjoy long walks and relaxing in-room moments with a few T&Cs to ensure a comfortable and joyful stay.

A maximum of two pets are allowed in each of the five rooms. There’s no size restriction at The Nellie; all dogs with good etiquette are welcomed - whether posh poodles or socialite schnauzers.