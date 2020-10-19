PICS: The Kolisis visit popular tourist attraction, Table Mountain

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his family spent their Sunday afternoon on Table Mountain. The Kolisis enjoyed the memorable trip up the mountain via Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) and snapped a few images while up on the mountain. It was Rachel's first trip up the Cableway in 17 years. "The TMACC team would like to thank the Kolisi family for supporting local tourism and celebrating the heritage and beauty of our very own New7Wonder of Nature, Table Mountain," TMACC revealed in a statement. For over 90 years, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has been one of Africa’s biggest tourist attractions and has provided millions of visitors with a unique experience.

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi with Rachel enjoying the view. Picture: Supplied.

Since its official opening on October 4, 1929, the cableway has undergone three major upgrades and regular maintenance. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is a feature of the famous landmark that many are accustomed to seeing.

The cableway’s history dates back to the 1870s when there were proposals to build a railway along the mountain’s slopes to make it easier for the public to reach the summit. Although the initial plan was to build a funicular railway, the development phase of the project was halted by the advent of the First World War.

Siya Kolisi admiring the view. Picture: Supplied.

“There was little movement until 1926, when Norwegian engineer, Trygve Stromsoe, proposed the construction of a cableway," said Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.

A host of icons, celebrities and royals are among the millions of people who have used the cableway. Talk Show host Oprah Winfrey, musician Sting, actress Famke Janssen, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, and singer Kelly Rowland are some of the famous names who have taken a ride to the top of the mountain.

Even mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary, the first person to summit Everest, took a cable car up Table Mountain soon after his historic expedition.