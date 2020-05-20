PICS: This seal posing for the camera in Simon’s Town is everything
Many have claimed that South Africa's lockdown has been good for the wildlife.
Just this week, a Southern Elephant Seal was photographed at Simon’s Town looking cheerful. The image was captured by Dave Hurwitz.
From the image, it appears that the seal had been resting in the location and came ashore in search of food. Noticing the camera, the seal poses for a few shots. The seal looked happy in his habitat, which is likely due to the reduced crowds due to lockdown.
It was not clear whether it was a juvenile male or female as adult male Southern Elephant Seals develop a "trunk" at roughly four years maturity.
The City of Cape Town's Coastal Management team has also photographed the two famous Orcas known as Port and Starboard in Simon’s Town’s waters.
The City also recorded many sightings of Cape Clawless Otter during the lockdown period, as well as large caracal which has been frequenting this coastal suburb. Several other mammals are found in the Simon’s Town bay, the most common being the Southern Right, Humpbacked and Brydes whale, as well as the Bottle Nosed, Common, Humpbacked and Dusky dolphin.
Earlier this month, SANParks revealed that Garden Route National Park animal live was thriving. These include dassies basking in the sun, leopards crossing hiking and cycling trails, and water birds enjoying the estuary.
SANParks scientist in the GRNP Lizette Moolman, who set up trap cameras in the forest as part of a mammal study, said the project targeted the forest's busy hubs to examine how wildlife responds to busy and also less busy roads.
She cautioned against drawing to conclusions too quickly about the resurgence of animals as a result of lockdown. “Animals know their paths and habitat better and will stick to quieter routes.
"Scientists will release their findings on the real impact of lockdown on wildlife later this year. We will analyse busy stations against the less busy ones. Marine scientists will analyse fish movements from underwater cameras after lockdown,” said Moolman.