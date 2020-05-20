PICS: This seal posing for the camera in Simon’s Town is everything

Many have claimed that South Africa's lockdown has been good for the wildlife.

Just this week, a Southern Elephant Seal was photographed at Simon’s Town looking cheerful. The image was captured by Dave Hurwitz.

From the image, it appears that the seal had been resting in the location and came ashore in search of food. Noticing the camera, the seal poses for a few shots. The seal looked happy in his habitat, which is likely due to the reduced crowds due to lockdown.

It was not clear whether it was a juvenile male or female as adult male Southern Elephant Seals develop a "trunk" at roughly four years maturity.

Picture: Dave Hurwitz.

The City of Cape Town's Coastal Management team has also photographed the two famous Orcas known as Port and Starboard in Simon’s Town’s waters.

The City also recorded many sightings of Cape Clawless Otter during the lockdown period, as well as large caracal which has been frequenting this coastal suburb. Several other mammals are found in the Simon’s Town bay, the most common being the Southern Right, Humpbacked and Brydes whale, as well as the Bottle Nosed, Common, Humpbacked and Dusky dolphin.