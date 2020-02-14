Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa announces the birth of new rhino calf. Picture: Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa.

There’s a new rhino calf at Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa. The game reserve released images of the beautiful baby and its mother on Friday. In a statement, the game reserve revealed that the anti-poaching unit started their Valentine’s Day with the sighting of the baby and its mother. If you visiting this weekend you might catch a glimpse of the duo.

Picture: Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa.

Aquila is brought the first rhino to the Western Cape in 250 years. On February 2005, the reserve announced the birth of the first rhino in the Western Cape in 250 years. 15 years later, the reserve conservation teams confirmed the birth of another baby rhino on the 10 000 hectare game reserve. Located two hours from Cape Town, Aquila also has heartbreaking stories to share.

“During a 2011 poaching incident, three of Aquila’s rhinos were attacked. The teams were able to save one of the three rhinos and one was already dead when discovered. The other rhino survived for 5 days before succumbing to its injuries. The reserve was left with no male rhino bulls to continue its breeding programme,” it revealed in a statement.

Picture: Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa.

But the sadness did not last very long.

In May 2014, Aquila acquired a new male rhino bull to continue its breeding programme at the reserve. The new rhino bull was purchased from the Limpopo area after his owners discovered signs of the rhino being tracked. At the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016, Aquila saw the birth of 4 rhino calves at the reserve.