Situated on the picturesque Thesen Islands in Knysna, the five-star Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa is one of South Africa’s most unusual hotels. Revamped from an historical wood-burning power station, it is now a fascinating blend of history and innovation. Accommodation comprises 26 luxury hotel rooms and individually themed suites of the highest standard with unusual decor. Aside from its luxury accommodation,it has stunning original artworks adorning the walls, all by local artists and for sale.

The vibey Gastro Pub offers classic pub meals with a delicious turbine twist and lagoon sunset views, with on-tap draught beers such as a Mitchell’s Forester’s.

The elegant Island Café, with tables and colourful chairs nestled between the original turbines and its outside tables overlooking the canal and pool deck, is the perfect spot for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

The hotel has an adventure centre, the Turbine Water Club, which arranges water and land-based activities such as lagoon cruises, forest walks, city tours and bicycle hire. For the ultimate in pampering, the Turbine Spa offers a wide range of body and beauty treatments.

The Island Café Valentine’s Day Dinner costs R275 a person and includes a welcome drink gift and a lucky draw (per couple). The prizes include two spa vouchers (back, neck and shoulder massages), two sunset cruises and two Island café vouchers.

For reservations, call 0443025746 or email [email protected] turbinehotel.co.za. See www.turbinehotel.co.za