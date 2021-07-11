Piketberg Tourism's new self-guided tour encourages travellers to explore lesser-known destinations

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the closure of businesses in the tourism sector and the loss of livelihoods. Municipalities are playing their part in reviving the tourism sector by encouraging travellers to explore lesser-known destinations in smaller towns.

Piketberg Tourism has recently launched a new self-guided tour that will take visitors on a journey through the rich history of Piketberg. Piketberg is a historic village located in the Bergrivier municipal area – less than two hours from Cape Town. “The Piketberg Historical Route promises to deliver the best of Piketberg to visitors, who – in addition to the exciting new tour – can stay on for longer to enjoy everything else that the town offers,” says Nomonde Ndlangisa, CEO of Bergrivier Tourism.

About the route Collect a map of the Historical Route at the Piketberg Tourism offices at the Winkelshoek Complex, just off the N7. The Piketberg Historical Route has 12 points of interest which visitors can walk or drive to at their leisure.

It will take visitors through the many historical buildings scattered throughout the town that dates back to the 1880s. Picture: Supplied Where to eat? Piketberg has various eateries to suit all tastes – from a large franchise steakhouse to quaint coffee shops, cafés, and restaurants.

Wine lovers can visit Org de Rac, the local organic winery, to sample the fruits of the local vineyards. Visitors can enjoy wine and cheese pairing or oysters and MCC while watching the sunset. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Org de Rac Organic Estate (@orgderac_estate) Where to stay? Piketberg has a variety of accommodation options – From self-catering accommodation such as @1926 located in the heart of Piketberg to guest houses and bed and breakfast establishments.

“There is a wealth of activities to add to your itinerary while staying in Piketberg – such as fishing, hiking, mountain biking, bird watching, wine-tasting, hang gliding, and paragliding. “Alternatively, you can opt to relax and enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you – indigenous fynbos, rock formations, beautiful sunsets, and night skies which, unaffected by light pollution, offer a phenomenal star display,” says Ndlangisa. For more information on the Piketberg Historical Route you can visit www.piketberg.bergriviertourism.co.za.