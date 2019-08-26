Plettenberg Bay has a private dining experience that's all about love. Picture: Supplied

When you're on a seaside escape, you might want to stay for days in shorts and flip flops. There's nothing wrong with that of course but when you want to mix it up, it's nice to know that there is something more formal on offer. The Plettenberg hotel has just recently revamped their cellar space and created an intimate dining area.

The hotel’s wine cellar boasts a beautifully appointed and cozy dining space that can only ever accommodate two guests at a time.

If you're on the Garden Route then this is worth checking out.

In the exclusive and intimate setting you'll find fresh flowers on the table, candlelight, a classic white tablecloth, long-stemmed glasses and silverware to complete the picture.

It does look like the perfect ambiance to either celebrate your anniversary or even get engaged, but you can also just enjoy the meal and the wine pairings with no strings attached.

What's on the menu

The meal starts with Knysna Oysters au natural paired with LÓrmarins Brut.

This is followed by a choice of either Cucumber, Prawn & Salmon Trout Roulade, paired with Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc; or, Rooibos Tea Smoked Ostrich Carpaccio accompanied by the Raats Original Chenin Blanc.

Then you'll be served a palate cleanser of Apple and Fennel Sorbet.

Your choice of mains follows. There’s oven roasted black and white sesame crusted line fish, paired with Thelema Mountain Vineyards Chardonnay; or, a Parsley and Mint Crusted Rack of Karoo Lamb. The wine pairing for the lamb is the Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon Blanc.

Dessert is a Bitter Chocolate and Hazelnut Mousse with Passion Fruit Parfait and White Chocolate Sauce.

The dessert wine is the Waterford Heatherleigh.

The cost per person is R460 without wine pairing, and R745 with wine pairing.