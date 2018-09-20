An exciting new weekend event called “Pure Porterville” has been launched and will be taking place in the picturesque Swartland town of Porterville from Friday 5 October to Sunday 7 October.



Pure Porterville, which promises to put this quaint town firmly on the map, provides the chance to immerse oneself in the many wonderful country town offerings that make rural living so appealing - plus a rare opportunity to visit artists in their studios to view and directly purchase their art.





The community has come together to produce an exciting festival, and visitors can expect art and handcrafted products in the form of paintings, jewellery, ceramics, woodwork, mosaics and more.





Workshops, group exhibitions and open studios





Ronel Bakker Keramiek will be conducting a platter workshop and curating a ceramic exhibition 'PURE KLEI" by renowned potters Van Wessels, Pam Breytenbach, Martin Swart, Santie de Bruyn, Annelie Janse van Rensburg and Christine Faulhammer. This will take place at her farm studio/gallery.





A number of group exhibitions will be taking place at various venues throughout the town. Ebonymoon, the studio of local Goldsmith Monique Nienaber, will be featuring arange of beautiful hand-crafted brass and copper tableware.





Akkediskis Restaurant will be hosting an exhibition by wildlife photographer Erna Muller as well as selling artisanal bakes by Marietjie van der Westhuizen. Die Ou Meul will be showcasing the artwork of Anneke Pasque, alongside others.

Rendevouz restaurant and guest house will be exhibiting art works by Jonda Jordaan and Tara-Lee Hollander and the Kaya gift shop at Rendevous is a must-visit whilst there.





Other artists that will be opening their studios to the public over the weekend include the likes of JP Meyer, Andre Du Toit and Joey Koen.





Internationally renowned artist Shui-Lyn White will be exhibiting in her Porterville home alongside ceramic artist Annelie Janse van Rensburg.

Woodworkers Johan Beck and Woods of Wisdom produce beautiful functional pieces out of reclaimed wood.





Something for everyone – it's not just about art





In addition to the arts, there is something at Pure Porterville for foodies, music-lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and the more sporty inclined. The Farmers Market provides a not-to-be-missed opportunity to stock up on fresh local produce, preserves and many other delicacies – and specialises in selling produce from local small enterprises.





Beer and pizza lovers be sure not to miss a visit to the craft brewery, Indie Ale.





For the more active, Pure Porterville will also include a mountain bike cycling event, a fun run and a golfing day. Wine enthusiasts will get a chance to sample the award-winning wines of Wildehurst at the PURE KLEI exhibition – usually only available directly from the cellar or from a handful of boutique wineries locally and overseas.





Nearly all of the attractions are within walking distance from each other, so visitors can park and stroll through the town, enjoying the art exhibitions, stopping for a meal, buying local fare – all with a beautiful mountain backdrop as Porterville is nestled at the foot of the Olifants Mountains.





Porterville is only 150 km’s from Cape Town and visitors are encouraged to stay over the entire weekend and get a taste of village life.





Tickets are not required for the Pure Porterville weekend but accommodation bookings are recommended.