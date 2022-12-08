Road tripping to Cape Town? Here are 5 awesome places to visit

If you are like me and prefer to catch every glimpse of an adventure then a road trip is the way to go rather than a direct flight. Planning your stops are often very important rather than going out on a limb only to find yourself stuck in the middle of nowhere.

Thanks to Motus.cars those travelling to the Cape Province this festive season, now have a good idea of some of the top bucket list worthy spots to visit. Here’s the list. The West Coast

Although it may not be the most obvious route for visitors, the West Coast offers a wonderful selection of coastal towns like Yzerfontein, Langebaan, and Paternoster, as well as some inland gems like Darling. The West Coast is an excellent destination for water sports, outdoor activities, pristine beaches, and seasonal wildflowers. The Garden Route

The Garden Route is one of South Africa's most lush and beautiful areas. It has a plethora of charming towns and forest retreats, including Mossel Bay, Knysna, and Plettenberg Bay, and is blessed with majestic scenery, green forests, and warmer beaches along the Indian Ocean coast. Kaaimans River along the Garden Route. l INSTAGRAM Cape Peninsula There aren't many trips around the world that can compare to driving around the Cape Peninsula. Pay a visit to the world-famous Cape Point in addition to other well-known destinations, beaches, and towns along the route. Kalk Bay, Llandudno, Chapman's Peak Drive, and Simon's Town and are just a few examples.

The Klein Karoo Although the Klein Karoo is not a long route, it is worth exploring, especially since it connects with the famous Route 62, the world's longest wine route. Also unique to this part of the Western Cape are its stark, barren landscapes, which contrast with more vibrant towns. The Overberg

A trip through the Overberg reveals a plethora of coastal and inland towns to discover. Expect rolling mountain ranges, an incredible coastline, and some of the best land-based whale-watching in the world. Whether you take Clarence Drive and head along the R44, or head briefly inland, tailing around the Botrivier Lagoon before re-joining the R43, the Overberg is a must-see. Bottom line, exploring the Cape Province is the road trip for you if you want to see Instagram-worthy landscapes, charming coastal towns, and iconic landmarks.