Robben Island Museum migrates ticketing platforms but keeps 2021 ticket prices for 2022

The famous and historical Robben Island Museum has announced that it will be migrating its official ticketing platform from the Webtickets platform to the newly appointed Plankton Solutions platform. “Visitors can still secure their tickets via Webtickets for tours until January 15, 2022. But after the 15th, tickets will be available on the Plankton Solutions platform.

“The changes will not have an impact on tickets already bought on Webtickets, and these tickets will continue to be accepted upon boarding,” the museum said. The Department of Arts and Culture established the museum in 1997 to conserve the island’s important heritage and nature; it is a prominent African tourist attraction, seeing more than 200 000 tourists annually. The island, once home to Struggle icons such as Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe and Walter Sisulu has also announced that the 2021 tour prices are to be retained for the 2022 period.

Despite being dealt a significant blow by the Covid-19 pandemic, as almost 65% of their visitors are international tourists, the museum is maintaining the 2021 rates. The rates are R400 for South African adults and R210 for South African children aged two to 18. International tourists will still pay R600 for adults and R310 for children aged two to 18 years. The systems upgrade will also include their new Walking Tour, which was not included in the current standard bus tour.