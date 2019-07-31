We understand that being a businesswoman, mom and wife can make travelling virtually impossible but Rolene Strauss always finds time to spend with her loved ones, even if it is a weekend staycation in Cape Town.

The family stayed at President Hotel's two-bedroom family apartment. Picture: President Hotel

The Miss World 2014 winner, her husband, D’Niel, and their son stayed at President Hotel, which recently joined the Preferred Hotels & Resorts family. The family relaxed in the two-bedroom family apartment and kicked off the weekend with a dinner at the hotel’s Islands Restaurant.

When they were not enjoying the hotel’s recreational facilities, they hopped on the Red City Bus to take in the sights and sounds of the Cape peninsula.

They enjoyed dinner at the Islands Restaurant. Picture: Instagram

Rolene Strauss values family time and always makes time for travel. Picture: Instagram

The family enjoying a tour. Picture: Instagram

Family time is important for Strauss. Earlier this year, the family visited Club Med La Pointe aux Canonniers in Mauritius. Located along the white sandy shores of Grand Baie, La Pointe aux Canonniers is among the most popular destinations for South Africans in Mauritius.

They spent time enjoying walks on the beach and sunset swims.