SA Cheese Festival to pop-up in 4 popular destinations

Cheese and wine lovers can get in on all the action at the SA Cheese Festival making its return after two years. Unlike previous years, the award-winning festival will offer a brand new month long experience with pop-up picnics at four popular destinations in Cape Town.

From the Winelands to Walker Bay to the West Coast and back to the Winelands, this popular festival unfolds into an expedition of discovery. At the pop-ups, exhibitors will offer everything you need for a picnic adventure, from picnic baskets to local, international, and artisanal cheeses, selected wine, craft beer and gin, as well as exceptional artisanal foods and local products. Visitors can also look forward to free entertainment programmes with top South African artists, tasting demonstrations and other interesting activities. The SA Cheese Festival Pop-up Picnic kicks off on April 2 and 3 at Warwick Wine Estate, at the foot of Simonsberg. The farm's rich history, dating back to 1771, creates a special visitor experience. Picnic lovers like to escape to Warwick for a picnic on their lawns, and their sommeliers get full marks for their knowledge and friendliness. Visitors can look forward to a variety of exhibitors with wines from the vicinity, as well as, of course, cheese, beer, gin, and other picnic delicacies. And to top it all off, the entertainment programme on both days includes a performance by the ever-popular music group Watershed.

Then it is off to Walker Bay on April 9 and 10 for the second pop-up where visitors can explore Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate outside Hermanus. Benguela Cove truly deserves its motto as the coolest destination – with panoramic views of the lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean, Benguela is also sought after for fun activities. Here, you can even learn the art of sabrage – opening a bottle of bubbly with a sabre. Popular artists on the entertainment programme include Ard Matthews on Saturday and Francois van Coke and his supergroup Die Gevaar on Sunday. Cheese lovers can head to the west coast on April 23 and 24 for the next pop-up at Groote Post Wine Estate in the Darling hills, on the West Coast. Groote Post is a historic 18th century farm on the West Coast where visitors can enjoy wines that reflect the uniqueness of the region's vineyards. Visitors can look forward to country hospitality, exhibitors with delicious cheese and other delicacies, award-winning wines from Groote Post and surrounding wine farms, as well as craft beer and gin. Entertainment includes Die Heuwels Fantasties on Saturday and Francois van Coke and his supergroup Die Gevaar on Sunday. Finally the last leg of the pop-up will see visitors next to the beautiful dams at Sandringham outside Stellenbosch on April 30 and May 1. Visitors can expect a variety of interesting cheese, food and drinks exhibitors and fun entertainment. Popular musicians Die Heuwels Fantasties and the latest singing sensation Will Linley will be performing on Saturday, and Flat Stanley and Kurt Darren on Sunday.